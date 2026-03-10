The Ministry of Interior has confirmed that begging is prohibited in all its forms and manifestations, regardless of the justifications. Anyone who engages in begging, incites others, conspires with them, or assists them - in any way - in practicing begging will be punished with imprisonment, fines, and deportation for non-Saudis - except for the wife of a Saudi or the husband of a Saudi or their children - after serving their sentence in the Kingdom.

The ministry urged everyone not to engage with beggars or provide them with money in any form, and to ensure that donations are given to those in need through official charitable platforms and licensed entities.

It called for reporting cases of begging by calling the numbers (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be handled with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.