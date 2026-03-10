أكدت وزارة الداخلية أن التسول محظور بكافة صوره وأشكاله، مهما كانت مسوغاته، ويُعاقب كل من امتهن التسول أو حرّض غيره أو اتفق معه أو ساعده -بأي صورة كانت- على امتهان التسول، بالسجن والغرامة والإبعاد لغير السعوديين -عدا زوجة السعودي أو زوج السعودية أو أولادها- بعد انتهاء عقوبته من المملكة.

وأهابت الوزارة بالجميع عدم التعامل مع المتسولين أو تقديم الأموال لهم بأي شكل من الأشكال، والحرص على تقديم التبرعات لمستحقيها عبر المنصات الخيرية الرسمية والجهات المرخصة.

ودعت إلى الإبلاغ عن حالات التسول بالاتصال على الرقمين (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعالج جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.