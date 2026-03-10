رفع أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز التهنئة إلى مقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة يوم العلم.

وأشار أمير المنطقة الشرقية إلى أن «يوم العلم» يمثل مناسبة وطنية بارزة تعكس الاعتزاز بالوطن، وتعزز ارتباط المواطنين بتاريخ بلادهم وقيمها الراسخة، مؤكداً أن اعتماد يوم 11 مارس من كل عام يوماً للعلم يجسد المكانة الرمزية لهذا العلم، وما يتضمنه من دلالات رفيعة تعبر عن قيم العدل والتوحيد والقوة.

وقال أمير المنطقة الشرقية: «إن العلم الوطني يجسد معاني ورموزاً تعبّر عن القيم والأسس التي قامت عليها هذه البلاد منذ تأسيسها، المستمدة من تعاليم الإسلام السمحة، والقائمة على مبادئ العدل والإنصاف، ويعكس وحدة الوطن وتماسك المجتمع، كما يرمز إلى العزة والكرامة وقوة الدولة واستقرارها، ويظل مرفوعاً عالياً دون أن يُنكس، معبراً عن هوية الوطن وعمقه التاريخي ومكانته بين الأمم».

وسأل الله تعالى أن يحفظ هذا الوطن وقيادته ويديم عليه نعمة الأمن والرخاء، وأن تبقى رايته خفّاقةً عالية بين الأمم.