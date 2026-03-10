The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of Flag Day.

The Prince of the Eastern Province pointed out that "Flag Day" represents a prominent national occasion that reflects pride in the homeland and strengthens citizens' connection to their country's history and its enduring values, affirming that the adoption of March 11 each year as Flag Day embodies the symbolic status of this flag and the lofty meanings it conveys, which express the values of justice, unity, and strength.

The Prince of the Eastern Province stated: "The national flag embodies meanings and symbols that express the values and foundations upon which this country was established since its inception, derived from the noble teachings of Islam, based on the principles of justice and fairness. It reflects the unity of the homeland and the cohesion of society, as well as symbolizing dignity, honor, the strength of the state, and its stability. It remains raised high without being lowered, expressing the identity of the homeland, its historical depth, and its status among nations."

He prayed to Allah Almighty to protect this homeland and its leadership, to grant it the blessing of security and prosperity, and for its flag to continue to wave high among nations.