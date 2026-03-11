I do not know what the concerned disciplinary body is waiting for, as it is supposed to be keen on protecting the ethics of sports competition that cannot be compromised or ignored. These ethics are clearly stated in the regulations and rules, and they have been communicated to all players, both local and foreign. Moreover, our sports community does not accept any infringement or leniency in their application.

- From this standpoint, the question arises: Why has there been a delay in issuing a decision from the Disciplinary Committee regarding the actions of Al-Ahli player Ivan Toney during his team's match against Al-Ittihad?

- The truth is that this delay is puzzling, especially since the situation was clear and witnessed by everyone through the official television broadcast. It is a case that does not seem to require further explanations or lengthy consultations, nor waiting for the opinions of external parties, as much as it needs the strict and clear application of the existing regulations.

- At the same time, we remain convinced that the Disciplinary Committee is diligent in applying the systems and regulations for which it was established, which are based on clear provisions that grant it full authority to make appropriate decisions in such cases. However, the continued delay may open the door for questions among observers regarding the reasons for not resolving a case whose outlines seem clear.

- This delay has prompted the management of Al-Ittihad Club to file an official complaint with the relevant authority, in order to ensure the completion of the legal procedures and to leave no room for interpretations that may arise from the absence of an official complaint. This move also reflects the management's commitment to defending the rights of the club and its fans, as well as emphasizing the necessity of adhering to the sports behaviors that should prevail in our stadiums.

- Maintaining the image of sports competitions and their ethical values is a shared responsibility, starting from the commitment of players on the field, and extending to the application of regulations and rules by the competent authorities in a manner that ensures fairness and clarity for all parties.

- In the end, there remains hope that this case and others will be dealt with according to the regulations, which would enhance trust in sports justice and affirm that everyone is subject to the system without special exceptions. If this does not happen, we can only resort to the prayer that the artist Adel Imam turned to: “From You is the compensation, and to You is the compensation, O Lord,” followed by another prayer: “O Allah, grant me a reward for my affliction.”