لا أعلم ما الذي تنتظره الجهة المعنية بالانضباط، وهي الجهة التي يُفترض أن تكون حريصة على حماية أخلاقيات المنافسة الرياضية التي لا يمكن التنازل عنها أو تجاهلها. فهذه الأخلاقيات منصوص عليها بوضوح في الأنظمة واللوائح، وقد تم إبلاغها لجميع اللاعبين، سواء المحليين أو الأجانب، فضلاً عن أن مجتمعنا الرياضي لا يقبل المساس بها أو التهاون في تطبيقها.

- ومن هذا المنطلق يبرز التساؤل: لماذا تأخر صدور قرار من لجنة الانضباط بشأن ما صدر من لاعب النادي الأهلي إيفان توني خلال مباراة فريقه أمام نادي الاتحاد؟

- الحقيقة أن هذا التأخير يثير الاستغراب، خصوصاً أن الحالة كانت واضحة وشاهدها الجميع عبر النقل التلفزيوني الرسمي. وهي حالة لا تبدو بحاجة إلى مزيد من التفسيرات أو الاستشارات المطولة، ولا إلى انتظار رأي جهات خارجية، بقدر ما تحتاج إلى تطبيق اللوائح المعمول بها بصورة حازمة وواضحة.

- وفي الوقت ذاته، تبقى قناعتنا بأن لجنة الانضباط لجنة حريصة على تطبيق الأنظمة واللوائح التي أُنشئت من أجلها، والتي تستند إلى مواد واضحة تمنحها الصلاحية الكاملة لاتخاذ القرار المناسب في مثل هذه الحالات. غير أن استمرار التأخير قد يفتح باب التساؤلات لدى المتابعين حول أسباب عدم الحسم في قضية بدت معالمها واضحة.

- هذا التأخير دفع إدارة نادي الاتحاد إلى التقدّم بشكوى رسمية إلى الجهة المختصة، وذلك لضمان استكمال الإجراءات النظامية وعدم ترك أي مجال لتفسيرات قد تُبنى على غياب الشكوى الرسمية. كما يعكس هذا التحرك حرص الإدارة الاتحادية على الدفاع عن حقوق النادي وجماهيره، وكذلك تأكيدها على ضرورة الالتزام بالسلوكيات الرياضية التي يجب أن تسود في ملاعبنا.

- إن الحفاظ على صورة المنافسات الرياضية وقيمها الأخلاقية مسؤولية مشتركة، تبدأ من التزام اللاعبين داخل الملعب، وتمتد إلى تطبيق الأنظمة واللوائح من قبل الجهات المختصة بما يضمن العدالة والوضوح لجميع الأطراف.

- وفي النهاية، يبقى الأمل أن يتم التعامل مع هذه الحالة وغيرها وفق ما تنص عليه اللوائح، بما يعزّز الثقة في العدالة الرياضية، ويؤكد أن الجميع يخضع للنظام دون استثناءات خاصة، وإنْ لم يحدث ذلك فما لنا إلا الدعاء الذي لجأ إليه الفنان عادل أمام «منك العوض وإليك العوض يا رب»، وأعقبه بدعاء آخر «اللهم أجرني في مصيبتي».