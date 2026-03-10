أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أمس (الأحد)، القضاء على مسيّرات إيران وقدراتها الصاروخية والنووية وبحريتها، مهدداً بسحق إيران.

وقال في كلمة خلال مؤتمر للجمهوريين بمجلس النواب في فلوريدا: «إيران استهدفت دول المنطقة بغباء.. وكان لابد من ضرب إيران منذ مدة طويلة»، موضحاً أن الأيام الـ9 الماضية ذكّرتنا بأهمية الأغلبية الجمهورية وهي مرتبطة بمستقبل الولايات المتحدة.

وأوضح أن الجيش الأمريكي في أفضل أحواله وأنجز الكثير، مضيفاً: «قمنا بسحق قدرات إيران العسكرية بالتعاون مع إسرائيل ودمّرنا 46 سفينة إيرانية وصواريخ ومسيّرات لإيران بشكل كبير».

وأشار إلى أن «العالم سيكون أكثر أماناً بعد الانتهاء من إيران»، مشدداً بالقول: «كان على إيران أن تستسلم قبل يومين ولم يتبقَ لديها شيء».

وأضاف: «سنعمل على إنهاء الخطر الإيراني المستمر منذ 47 عاماً، وحققنا النصر لكن ليس بما فيه الكفاية».

وأكد ترمب في أول مؤتمر صحفي له منذ بدء الحرب، أنه سيفوز في هذه الحرب قائلاً: «مصممون على تحقيق النصر التام الذي يمنع الخطر الإيراني».

ولفت إلى أن «الحرب على إيران مستمرة وقد نجحت القوات الأمريكية في تدمير 80% من مواقع ومنصات إطلاق الصواريخ الإيرانية، ولم يبقَ إلا 20%من قدراتها العسكرية»، مضيفاً: «إيران كانت تمتلك صواريخ أكثر بكثير مما كان يعتقده أي شخص لكن تم تدمير قدرات إيران بالكامل».

وجدد الرئيس الأمريكي تأكيداته أن البحرية الإيرانية انتهت وكل سفنها تقريباً في قاع البحر، وأنهم يسحقون من وصفه بـ«العدو» بقوة عسكرية وتقنية هائلة «لن تتوقف الحرب إلا بإلحاق الهزيمة الكاملة بالعدو».

واتهم ترمب إيران برعاية الإرهاب، قائلاً: «إيران هي الدولة الأولى الراعية للإرهاب».

وحول ما إذا ستستسلم إيران، قال ترمب: «لا نعرف متى ستستسلم إيران لكن سنواصل حتى هزيمتها»، مضيفاً: «استسلام إيران مسألة وقت».

ولفت إلى أن «إيران كانت دولة قوية قبل أن نسحقها»، معتبراً أن استقبال جثامين الجنود القتلى أصعب شيء يمكن القيام به.

ورغم تعيين مجتبى خامنئي كمرشداً جديداً إلا أن ترمب قال: «لا أحد لديه أي فكرة» عن الشخص الذي سيتولى قيادة إيران بعد اغتيال علي خامنئي.

وأضاف ترمب«قادتهم الإرهابيون إما انتهوا أو يعدون الدقائق الأخيرة قبل رحيلهم، والآن لا أحد يعرف من سيكون على رأس قيادة البلاد».