U.S. President Donald Trump announced yesterday (Sunday) the elimination of Iran's drones, missile capabilities, nuclear capabilities, and navy, threatening to crush Iran.



Trump said at a press conference: “Iran has foolishly targeted countries in the region... It was necessary to strike Iran a long time ago,” explaining that the past 9 days reminded us of the importance of the Republican majority, which is tied to the future of the United States.



He clarified that the U.S. military is in its best shape and has accomplished a lot, adding: “We have crushed Iran's military capabilities in cooperation with Israel and have significantly destroyed 46 Iranian ships, missiles, and drones.”



He pointed out that “the world will be safer after finishing with Iran,” emphasizing: “Iran should have surrendered two days ago and has nothing left.”



He added: “We will work to end the Iranian threat that has persisted for 47 years, and we have achieved victory, but not enough.”



Trump confirmed in his first press conference since the war began that he will win this war, saying: “We are determined to achieve complete victory that prevents the Iranian threat.”



He noted that “the war on Iran is ongoing, and U.S. forces have succeeded in destroying 80% of Iranian missile sites and launch platforms, with only 20% of their military capabilities remaining,” adding: “Iran had many more missiles than anyone thought, but Iran's capabilities have been completely destroyed.”



The U.S. president reiterated his assertions that the Iranian navy is finished and that almost all of its ships are at the bottom of the sea, stating that they are crushing what he described as the “enemy” with immense military and technological power, “the war will not stop until the enemy is completely defeated.”



Trump accused Iran of sponsoring terrorism, saying: “Iran is the number one state sponsor of terrorism.”



Regarding whether Iran will surrender, Trump said: “We do not know when Iran will surrender, but we will continue until its defeat,” adding: “Iran's surrender is a matter of time.”



He pointed out that “Iran was a strong country before we crushed it,” considering that receiving the bodies of fallen soldiers is the hardest thing to do.