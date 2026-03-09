The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has renewed the Kingdom's firm condemnation of all unlawful Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and friendly Arab and Islamic nations, emphasizing that they cannot be accepted or justified in any way.

The Kingdom stressed its complete right to take all necessary measures to protect its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents, and to deter any aggression.

The ministry stated that targeting civilian objects, airports, and oil facilities reflects Iran's determination to threaten security and stability, and is a blatant violation of international law and international treaties.

In response to the Iranian president's statements regarding the absence of plans to attack neighboring countries, the Kingdom confirmed that Iranian aggressions are ongoing in reality, and that Iran's claims regarding Saudi aircraft participating in the war are completely untrue, as the missions are limited to air patrols to protect and monitor the skies from Iranian missiles and drones.

Saudi Arabia pointed out that the continuous aggressions mean further escalation, with a clear warning that Iran will be the biggest loser if it continues to expand the circle of tension.