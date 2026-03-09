جدّدت وزارة الخارجية السعودية إدانة المملكة القاطعة لجميع الاعتداءات الإيرانية الآثمة على السعودية ودول مجلس التعاون والدول العربية والإسلامية والصديقة، مؤكدة أنها لا يمكن قبولها أو تبريرها بأي حال.

وشدّدت المملكة على احتفاظها الكامل بحق اتخاذ كل الإجراءات اللازمة لحماية أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين، وردع أي عدوان.

وقالت الوزارة إن استهداف الأعيان المدنية والمطارات والمنشآت النفطية يعكس تصميم إيران على تهديد الأمن والاستقرار، وانتهاك صريح للقانون الدولي والمواثيق الدولية.

ورداً على تصريحات الرئيس الإيراني بشأن عدم وجود خطط للاعتداء على دول الجوار، أكدت المملكة أن الاعتداءات الإيرانية مستمرة على أرض الواقع، وأن مزاعم إيران المتعلقة بطائرات المملكة المشاركة بالحرب غير صحيحة تماماً، إذ تقتصر المهام على الدوريات الجوية لحماية الأجواء ومراقبتها من الصواريخ والمسيرات الإيرانية.

وأشارت السعودية إلى أن الاعتداءات المتواصلة تعني مزيداً من التصعيد، مع تحذير واضح من أن إيران ستكون الخاسر الأكبر إذا ما استمرت في توسيع دائرة التوتر.