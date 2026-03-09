جدّدت وزارة الخارجية السعودية إدانة المملكة القاطعة لجميع الاعتداءات الإيرانية الآثمة على السعودية ودول مجلس التعاون والدول العربية والإسلامية والصديقة، مؤكدة أنها لا يمكن قبولها أو تبريرها بأي حال.
وشدّدت المملكة على احتفاظها الكامل بحق اتخاذ كل الإجراءات اللازمة لحماية أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين، وردع أي عدوان.
وقالت الوزارة إن استهداف الأعيان المدنية والمطارات والمنشآت النفطية يعكس تصميم إيران على تهديد الأمن والاستقرار، وانتهاك صريح للقانون الدولي والمواثيق الدولية.
ورداً على تصريحات الرئيس الإيراني بشأن عدم وجود خطط للاعتداء على دول الجوار، أكدت المملكة أن الاعتداءات الإيرانية مستمرة على أرض الواقع، وأن مزاعم إيران المتعلقة بطائرات المملكة المشاركة بالحرب غير صحيحة تماماً، إذ تقتصر المهام على الدوريات الجوية لحماية الأجواء ومراقبتها من الصواريخ والمسيرات الإيرانية.
وأشارت السعودية إلى أن الاعتداءات المتواصلة تعني مزيداً من التصعيد، مع تحذير واضح من أن إيران ستكون الخاسر الأكبر إذا ما استمرت في توسيع دائرة التوتر.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has renewed the Kingdom's firm condemnation of all unlawful Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and friendly Arab and Islamic nations, emphasizing that they cannot be accepted or justified in any way.
The Kingdom stressed its complete right to take all necessary measures to protect its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents, and to deter any aggression.
The ministry stated that targeting civilian objects, airports, and oil facilities reflects Iran's determination to threaten security and stability, and is a blatant violation of international law and international treaties.
In response to the Iranian president's statements regarding the absence of plans to attack neighboring countries, the Kingdom confirmed that Iranian aggressions are ongoing in reality, and that Iran's claims regarding Saudi aircraft participating in the war are completely untrue, as the missions are limited to air patrols to protect and monitor the skies from Iranian missiles and drones.
Saudi Arabia pointed out that the continuous aggressions mean further escalation, with a clear warning that Iran will be the biggest loser if it continues to expand the circle of tension.