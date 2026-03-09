أكد المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية رئيس الفريق الطبي والجراحي للبرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة, استقرار حالة التوأم الملتصق الصومالي «رحمة ورملا» بعد مرور 4 أيام من عملية فصلهما الناجحة في مستشفى الملك عبدالله التخصصي للأطفال بمدينة الملك عبدالعزيز الطبية بوزارة الحرس الوطني في مدينة الرياض.
وأضاف الربيعة أنه بالنسبة للتوأم «رحمة» فقد عاد تنفسها إلى وضعه الطبيعي، مما دفع الفريق الطبي المعالج إلى رفع أجهزة التنفس الاصطناعي وأنابيب التغذية، وأصبحت -ولله الحمد- تتنفس بشكل اعتيادي دون الحاجة إلى تنفس خارجي، كما أن مؤشراتها الحيوية الأخرى استقرت، ومن المتوقع خلال اليومين القادمين أن تبدأ بالرضاعة الطبيعية، وقد تخرج - بمشيئة الله - خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة من غرفة العناية المركزة.
أما بالنسبة للتوأم «رملا» فأوضح الربيعة أنه نظرًا لعدم اكتمال جهازها البولي وضمور الكلى لديها وحاجتها إلى غسيل كلوي دموي لرفع السوائل عن جسدها، فإنها ما زالت تحت التنفس الاصطناعي، مشيرًا إلى أن الفريق الطبي أفاد أن حالتها مستقرة -بفضل الله- ووضعها الجراحي مطمئن، ومن المتوقع رفع أجهزة التنفس الاصطناعي عنها يوم غدٍ، وبالتالي سوف تستمر في الغسيل الكلوي الدموي المتقطع حسب الحاجة، وكذلك البدء تدريجيًا في إعطائها الطعام عن طريق الفم أسوة بأختها.
وبين أن حالة التوأم مطمئنة جدًا ووضعها الجراحي جيد ولا توجد مؤشرات مقلقة للفريق الطبي والجراحي المعالج، مفيدًا أنهما قد تمكثان في العناية المركزة لمدة تتراوح ما بين (3 إلى 5) أيام، ثم سيتم إخراجهما إلى جناح الأطفال لبدء عملية التأهيل الطبي التدريجي.
يُذكر أن عملية التوأم الملتصق الصومالي (رحمة ورملا) تعد العملية رقم (68) ضمن عمليات البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة، وقد أجريت يوم الخميس الماضي وذلك على (8) مراحل واستغرقت (12) ساعة، وشارك فيها (36) من الاستشاريين والأخصائيين والكوادر التمريضية والفنية في تخصصات التخدير، وجراحة الأطفال، وجراحة المسالك البولية للأطفال، وجراحة العظام، وجراحة التجميل.
The advisor at the Royal Court and the General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, who is also the head of the medical and surgical team for the Saudi program for conjoined twins, confirmed the stability of the condition of the Somali conjoined twins "Rahma and Ramla" four days after their successful separation surgery at King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital in the King Abdulaziz Medical City of the Ministry of National Guard in Riyadh.
Al-Rabeeah added that for twin "Rahma," her breathing has returned to normal, prompting the medical team to remove the ventilators and feeding tubes. She is now - thank God - breathing normally without the need for external respiration, and her other vital signs have stabilized. It is expected that within the next two days, she will start breastfeeding, and she may be discharged - God willing - from the intensive care unit in the coming days.
As for twin "Ramla," Al-Rabeeah explained that due to her incomplete urinary system and kidney atrophy, and her need for hemodialysis to remove fluids from her body, she is still on a ventilator. He noted that the medical team reported that her condition is stable - thanks to God - and her surgical status is reassuring. It is expected that the ventilator will be removed from her tomorrow, and she will continue with intermittent hemodialysis as needed, as well as gradually starting to feed her orally like her sister.
He indicated that the condition of the twins is very reassuring, their surgical status is good, and there are no alarming indicators for the treating medical and surgical team. He mentioned that they may remain in the intensive care unit for a period ranging from (3 to 5) days, after which they will be transferred to the children's ward to begin the gradual medical rehabilitation process.
It is worth mentioning that the surgery for the Somali conjoined twins (Rahma and Ramla) is the 68th operation within the Saudi program for conjoined twins. It was performed last Thursday in (8) stages and lasted (12) hours, involving (36) consultants, specialists, and nursing and technical staff in the fields of anesthesia, pediatric surgery, pediatric urology, orthopedic surgery, and plastic surgery.