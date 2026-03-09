The advisor at the Royal Court and the General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, who is also the head of the medical and surgical team for the Saudi program for conjoined twins, confirmed the stability of the condition of the Somali conjoined twins "Rahma and Ramla" four days after their successful separation surgery at King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital in the King Abdulaziz Medical City of the Ministry of National Guard in Riyadh.

Al-Rabeeah added that for twin "Rahma," her breathing has returned to normal, prompting the medical team to remove the ventilators and feeding tubes. She is now - thank God - breathing normally without the need for external respiration, and her other vital signs have stabilized. It is expected that within the next two days, she will start breastfeeding, and she may be discharged - God willing - from the intensive care unit in the coming days.



As for twin "Ramla," Al-Rabeeah explained that due to her incomplete urinary system and kidney atrophy, and her need for hemodialysis to remove fluids from her body, she is still on a ventilator. He noted that the medical team reported that her condition is stable - thanks to God - and her surgical status is reassuring. It is expected that the ventilator will be removed from her tomorrow, and she will continue with intermittent hemodialysis as needed, as well as gradually starting to feed her orally like her sister.



He indicated that the condition of the twins is very reassuring, their surgical status is good, and there are no alarming indicators for the treating medical and surgical team. He mentioned that they may remain in the intensive care unit for a period ranging from (3 to 5) days, after which they will be transferred to the children's ward to begin the gradual medical rehabilitation process.



It is worth mentioning that the surgery for the Somali conjoined twins (Rahma and Ramla) is the 68th operation within the Saudi program for conjoined twins. It was performed last Thursday in (8) stages and lasted (12) hours, involving (36) consultants, specialists, and nursing and technical staff in the fields of anesthesia, pediatric surgery, pediatric urology, orthopedic surgery, and plastic surgery.