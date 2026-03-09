أكد المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية رئيس الفريق الطبي والجراحي للبرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة, استقرار حالة التوأم الملتصق الصومالي «رحمة ورملا» بعد مرور 4 أيام من عملية فصلهما الناجحة في مستشفى الملك عبدالله التخصصي للأطفال بمدينة الملك عبدالعزيز الطبية بوزارة الحرس الوطني في مدينة الرياض.

وأضاف الربيعة أنه بالنسبة للتوأم «رحمة» فقد عاد تنفسها إلى وضعه الطبيعي، مما دفع الفريق الطبي المعالج إلى رفع أجهزة التنفس الاصطناعي وأنابيب التغذية، وأصبحت -ولله الحمد- تتنفس بشكل اعتيادي دون الحاجة إلى تنفس خارجي، كما أن مؤشراتها الحيوية الأخرى استقرت، ومن المتوقع خلال اليومين القادمين أن تبدأ بالرضاعة الطبيعية، وقد تخرج - بمشيئة الله - خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة من غرفة العناية المركزة.

أما بالنسبة للتوأم «رملا» فأوضح الربيعة أنه نظرًا لعدم اكتمال جهازها البولي وضمور الكلى لديها وحاجتها إلى غسيل كلوي دموي لرفع السوائل عن جسدها، فإنها ما زالت تحت التنفس الاصطناعي، مشيرًا إلى أن الفريق الطبي أفاد أن حالتها مستقرة -بفضل الله- ووضعها الجراحي مطمئن، ومن المتوقع رفع أجهزة التنفس الاصطناعي عنها يوم غدٍ، وبالتالي سوف تستمر في الغسيل الكلوي الدموي المتقطع حسب الحاجة، وكذلك البدء تدريجيًا في إعطائها الطعام عن طريق الفم أسوة بأختها.

وبين أن حالة التوأم مطمئنة جدًا ووضعها الجراحي جيد ولا توجد مؤشرات مقلقة للفريق الطبي والجراحي المعالج، مفيدًا أنهما قد تمكثان في العناية المركزة لمدة تتراوح ما بين (3 إلى 5) أيام، ثم سيتم إخراجهما إلى جناح الأطفال لبدء عملية التأهيل الطبي التدريجي.

يُذكر أن عملية التوأم الملتصق الصومالي (رحمة ورملا) تعد العملية رقم (68) ضمن عمليات البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة، وقد أجريت يوم الخميس الماضي وذلك على (8) مراحل واستغرقت (12) ساعة، وشارك فيها (36) من الاستشاريين والأخصائيين والكوادر التمريضية والفنية في تخصصات التخدير، وجراحة الأطفال، وجراحة المسالك البولية للأطفال، وجراحة العظام، وجراحة التجميل.