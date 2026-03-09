The Media Regulatory Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced the launch of parental supervision features on the Instagram platform, in partnership with Meta, in a move aimed at enhancing family protection and building a safer digital environment for users, especially children and teenagers.

The new feature represents a digital tool that gives families greater ability to monitor their children's experience on the platform, through a set of tools that allow parents to understand usage patterns, track their children's activity, and manage app usage in a responsible and balanced manner.

The parental supervision feature allows parents to view usage indicators and set time limits for browsing, in addition to raising awareness of the digital content their children interact with, in line with the social and cultural values of Saudi society.

The launch of this feature is part of a broader trend to enhance digital safety, empower families to keep pace with technological transformation, and build a conscious digital generation capable of using social platforms positively and responsibly, in a digital environment that preserves values and supports family protection.