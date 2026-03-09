أعلنت هيئة تنظيم الإعلام في المملكة العربية السعودية إطلاق خاصية الإشراف الأبوي على منصة إنستغرام، وذلك بالشراكة مع شركة ميتا، في خطوة تهدف إلى تعزيز حماية الأسرة وبناء بيئة رقمية أكثر أماناً للمستخدمين، خصوصاً الأطفال والمراهقين.

وتمثل الخاصية الجديدة أداة رقمية تمنح الأسرة قدرة أكبر على متابعة تجربة الأبناء داخل المنصة، من خلال مجموعة من الأدوات التي تتيح للوالدين فهم أنماط الاستخدام، ومتابعة نشاط الأبناء، وإدارة استخدام التطبيق بطريقة مسؤولة ومتوازنة.

وتتيح خاصية الإشراف الأبوي للوالدين الاطلاع على مؤشرات الاستخدام وتحديد حدود زمنية للتصفح، إلى جانب تعزيز الوعي بالمحتوى الرقمي الذي يتفاعل معه الأبناء، بما ينسجم مع القيم الاجتماعية والثقافية للمجتمع السعودي.

ويأتي إطلاق هذه الميزة ضمن توجه أوسع لتعزيز السلامة الرقمية، وتمكين الأسرة من مواكبة التحول التقني، وبناء جيل رقمي واعٍ قادر على استخدام المنصات الاجتماعية بصورة إيجابية ومسؤولة، في بيئة رقمية تحافظ على القيم وتدعم حماية الأسرة.