تلقى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً، اليوم، من وزير الدفاع السويدي بول جونسون.

وجرى خلال الاتصال إدانة الاعتداءات الإيرانية التي طالت المملكة، وبحث تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة وتداعياتها على الأمن والسلم الدوليين.

كما تلقى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً، اليوم، من وزيرة القوات المسلحة الفرنسية كاثرين فوترين.

وجرى خلال الاتصال إدانة العدوان الإيراني الذي تعرضت له المملكة، وبحث تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية وتداعيات التصعيد الجاري على أمن واستقرار المنطقة.