Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call today from Swedish Minister of Defense Paul Johnson.

During the call, the Iranian attacks against the Kingdom were condemned, and developments in the region and their implications for international peace and security were discussed.

Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz also received a phone call today from French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly.

During the call, the Iranian aggression against the Kingdom was condemned, and regional developments and the implications of the ongoing escalation on the security and stability of the region were discussed.