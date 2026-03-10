تلقى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً، اليوم، من وزير الدفاع السويدي بول جونسون.
وجرى خلال الاتصال إدانة الاعتداءات الإيرانية التي طالت المملكة، وبحث تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة وتداعياتها على الأمن والسلم الدوليين.
كما تلقى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً، اليوم، من وزيرة القوات المسلحة الفرنسية كاثرين فوترين.
وجرى خلال الاتصال إدانة العدوان الإيراني الذي تعرضت له المملكة، وبحث تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية وتداعيات التصعيد الجاري على أمن واستقرار المنطقة.
Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call today from Swedish Minister of Defense Paul Johnson.
During the call, the Iranian attacks against the Kingdom were condemned, and developments in the region and their implications for international peace and security were discussed.
Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz also received a phone call today from French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly.
During the call, the Iranian aggression against the Kingdom was condemned, and regional developments and the implications of the ongoing escalation on the security and stability of the region were discussed.