The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's deep condolences and sincere sympathy to the governments and peoples of the sisterly States of Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, for the martyrdom of a number of their armed and security forces members while performing their national duties, asking God for mercy and forgiveness for them, and patience and solace for their families.

The ministry affirmed the Kingdom's solidarity with the sisterly State of Kuwait and the sisterly State of the United Arab Emirates in this tragedy, and its readiness to provide all its capabilities to support them in all the measures they take, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.