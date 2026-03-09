أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن بالغ تعازي المملكة وصادق مواساتها لحكومتي وشعبي دولتي الكويت والإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقتين، في استشهاد عدد من منتسبي قواتهما المسلحة والأمنية أثناء أدائهم واجباتهم الوطنية، سائلةً الله لهم الرحمة والمغفرة، ولذويهم الصبر والسلوان.

وأكدت الوزارة تضامن المملكة مع دولة الكويت الشقيقة ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقة في هذا المصاب، ووضعها كافة إمكاناتها لمساندتهما في كل ما تتخذانه من إجراءات، متمنية للمصابين الشفاء العاجل.