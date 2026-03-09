دخلت الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية مع إيران يومها العاشر، دون أن تلوح في الأفق أية بوادر على احتمالات التهدئة أو وقف إطلاق النار، خصوصاً بعد الإعلان عن اختيار مجتبى خامنئي مرشداً جديداً للبلاد.


تأمين مخزون اليورانيوم


كشفت أربعة مصادر مطلعة أن الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ناقشتا إرسال قوات خاصة إلى داخل إيران لتأمين مخزونها من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب في مرحلة لاحقة من الحرب، بحسب ما كشف موقع «أكسيوس» الأمريكي.


ويعد منع إيران من الحصول على سلاح نووي أحد أهداف الحرب المعلنة، إذ يمثل مخزون النظام البالغ 450 كيلوغراماً من اليورانيوم المخصب بنسبة 60% (الذي يمكن تحويله لمستوى الأسلحة في غضون أسابيع) العقبة الرئيسية أمام هذا الهدف.


ويعتقد مراقبون أن أي عملية لمصادرة المواد تقتضي وجود قوات أمريكية أو إسرائيلية على الأراضي الإيرانية، واختراق منشآت محصنة تحت الأرض في خضم الحرب. ويؤكدون أن هذه المهمة لن تتم إلا بعد تأكد البلدين من أن الجيش الإيراني لم يعد يشكل تهديداً خطيراً للقوات المشاركة. ولا يزال من غير المعروف ما إذا كانت المهمة ستكون أمريكية أم إسرائيلية، أم مشتركة.

قوات أمريكية خاصة

خيارات أمام إدارة ترمب


من جانبه، شدد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو في إحاطة للكونغرس على ضرورة الذهاب واستعادة المواد النووية دون تحديد الجهة.


وتدرس إدارة ترمب خيارين: إما إخراج المواد من إيران بالكامل، أو إرسال خبراء نوويين ربما بمشاركة الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية لتخفيفها في الموقع لجعلها غير صالحة عسكرياً.


وكانت ترمب قد صرح للصحفيين على متن طائرة «إير فورس وان» في وقت سابق بأن إرسال قوات برية أمر محتمل ولكن «لسبب وجيه للغاية»، مؤكداً أن ذلك لن يحدث إلا بعد «إنهاك» الإيرانيين لدرجة تمنعهم من القتال على الأرض.


وحول تأمين المواد النووية، قال: «ربما نفعل ذلك في مرحلة ما.. لم نقم بملاحقتها بعد، ولن نفعل ذلك الآن، ربما لاحقاً».


المهمة تبدو معقدة


وأفاد المسؤولون بأن معظم المخزون مدفون تحت الأنقاض في منشأة أصفهان نتيجة ضربات سابقة، بينما يتوزع الباقي بين فوردو ونطنز.


ودمرت الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية في يونيو الماضي معظم أجهزة الطرد المركزي، ولم يظهر أي دليل على استئناف التخصيب.


وهناك مناقشات موازية حول السيطرة على جزيرة خارق، وهي المحطة الإستراتيجية المسؤولة عن نحو 90% من صادرات إيران من النفط الخام.


ويرى هؤلاء المسؤولين أن «الوجود البري» بمفهوم ترمب لا يعني غزواً شاملاً كما حدث في العراق، بل يقتصر على غارات محدودة لوحدات العمليات الخاصة لتنفيذ مهمات إستراتيجية محددة.