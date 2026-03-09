دخلت الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية مع إيران يومها العاشر، دون أن تلوح في الأفق أية بوادر على احتمالات التهدئة أو وقف إطلاق النار، خصوصاً بعد الإعلان عن اختيار مجتبى خامنئي مرشداً جديداً للبلاد.
تأمين مخزون اليورانيوم
كشفت أربعة مصادر مطلعة أن الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ناقشتا إرسال قوات خاصة إلى داخل إيران لتأمين مخزونها من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب في مرحلة لاحقة من الحرب، بحسب ما كشف موقع «أكسيوس» الأمريكي.
ويعد منع إيران من الحصول على سلاح نووي أحد أهداف الحرب المعلنة، إذ يمثل مخزون النظام البالغ 450 كيلوغراماً من اليورانيوم المخصب بنسبة 60% (الذي يمكن تحويله لمستوى الأسلحة في غضون أسابيع) العقبة الرئيسية أمام هذا الهدف.
ويعتقد مراقبون أن أي عملية لمصادرة المواد تقتضي وجود قوات أمريكية أو إسرائيلية على الأراضي الإيرانية، واختراق منشآت محصنة تحت الأرض في خضم الحرب. ويؤكدون أن هذه المهمة لن تتم إلا بعد تأكد البلدين من أن الجيش الإيراني لم يعد يشكل تهديداً خطيراً للقوات المشاركة. ولا يزال من غير المعروف ما إذا كانت المهمة ستكون أمريكية أم إسرائيلية، أم مشتركة.
قوات أمريكية خاصة
خيارات أمام إدارة ترمب
من جانبه، شدد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو في إحاطة للكونغرس على ضرورة الذهاب واستعادة المواد النووية دون تحديد الجهة.
وتدرس إدارة ترمب خيارين: إما إخراج المواد من إيران بالكامل، أو إرسال خبراء نوويين ربما بمشاركة الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية لتخفيفها في الموقع لجعلها غير صالحة عسكرياً.
وكانت ترمب قد صرح للصحفيين على متن طائرة «إير فورس وان» في وقت سابق بأن إرسال قوات برية أمر محتمل ولكن «لسبب وجيه للغاية»، مؤكداً أن ذلك لن يحدث إلا بعد «إنهاك» الإيرانيين لدرجة تمنعهم من القتال على الأرض.
وحول تأمين المواد النووية، قال: «ربما نفعل ذلك في مرحلة ما.. لم نقم بملاحقتها بعد، ولن نفعل ذلك الآن، ربما لاحقاً».
المهمة تبدو معقدة
وأفاد المسؤولون بأن معظم المخزون مدفون تحت الأنقاض في منشأة أصفهان نتيجة ضربات سابقة، بينما يتوزع الباقي بين فوردو ونطنز.
ودمرت الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية في يونيو الماضي معظم أجهزة الطرد المركزي، ولم يظهر أي دليل على استئناف التخصيب.
وهناك مناقشات موازية حول السيطرة على جزيرة خارق، وهي المحطة الإستراتيجية المسؤولة عن نحو 90% من صادرات إيران من النفط الخام.
ويرى هؤلاء المسؤولين أن «الوجود البري» بمفهوم ترمب لا يعني غزواً شاملاً كما حدث في العراق، بل يقتصر على غارات محدودة لوحدات العمليات الخاصة لتنفيذ مهمات إستراتيجية محددة.
The American-Israeli war with Iran has entered its tenth day, with no signs of a potential de-escalation or ceasefire on the horizon, especially following the announcement of the selection of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new leader of the country.
Securing the Uranium Stockpile
Four informed sources revealed that the United States and Israel discussed sending special forces into Iran to secure its stockpile of highly enriched uranium at a later stage of the war, according to the American website "Axios."
Preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon is one of the declared objectives of the war, as the regime's stockpile of 450 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% (which can be converted to weapons-grade within weeks) is the main obstacle to this goal.
Observers believe that any operation to confiscate materials would require American or Israeli forces on Iranian soil, penetrating fortified underground facilities amid the war. They assert that this mission will only take place after both countries are assured that the Iranian military no longer poses a serious threat to the participating forces. It remains unclear whether the mission will be American, Israeli, or joint.
قوات أمريكية خاصة
Options for the Trump Administration
For his part, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized in a briefing to Congress the necessity of going in and retrieving the nuclear materials without specifying the entity responsible.
The Trump administration is considering two options: either completely removing the materials from Iran or sending nuclear experts, possibly with the participation of the International Atomic Energy Agency, to neutralize them on-site to render them militarily unusable.
Trump had previously stated to reporters aboard Air Force One that sending ground troops is a possibility but "for a very good reason," asserting that this would only happen after "exhausting" the Iranians to a degree that prevents them from fighting on the ground.
Regarding securing the nuclear materials, he said, "We might do that at some point... we haven't pursued it yet, and we won't do it now, maybe later."
The Mission Appears Complex
Officials reported that most of the stockpile is buried under rubble at the Isfahan facility due to previous strikes, while the remainder is distributed between Fordow and Natanz.
The American and Israeli strikes last June destroyed most of the centrifuges, and no evidence has emerged of the resumption of enrichment.
There are parallel discussions about controlling Kharg Island, the strategic terminal responsible for about 90% of Iran's crude oil exports.
These officials believe that Trump's concept of "ground presence" does not mean a full-scale invasion like that which occurred in Iraq, but rather is limited to targeted raids by special operations units to carry out specific strategic missions.