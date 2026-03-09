The American-Israeli war with Iran has entered its tenth day, with no signs of a potential de-escalation or ceasefire on the horizon, especially following the announcement of the selection of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new leader of the country.



Securing the Uranium Stockpile



Four informed sources revealed that the United States and Israel discussed sending special forces into Iran to secure its stockpile of highly enriched uranium at a later stage of the war, according to the American website "Axios."



Preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon is one of the declared objectives of the war, as the regime's stockpile of 450 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% (which can be converted to weapons-grade within weeks) is the main obstacle to this goal.



Observers believe that any operation to confiscate materials would require American or Israeli forces on Iranian soil, penetrating fortified underground facilities amid the war. They assert that this mission will only take place after both countries are assured that the Iranian military no longer poses a serious threat to the participating forces. It remains unclear whether the mission will be American, Israeli, or joint.

قوات أمريكية خاصة



Options for the Trump Administration



For his part, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized in a briefing to Congress the necessity of going in and retrieving the nuclear materials without specifying the entity responsible.



The Trump administration is considering two options: either completely removing the materials from Iran or sending nuclear experts, possibly with the participation of the International Atomic Energy Agency, to neutralize them on-site to render them militarily unusable.



Trump had previously stated to reporters aboard Air Force One that sending ground troops is a possibility but "for a very good reason," asserting that this would only happen after "exhausting" the Iranians to a degree that prevents them from fighting on the ground.



Regarding securing the nuclear materials, he said, "We might do that at some point... we haven't pursued it yet, and we won't do it now, maybe later."



The Mission Appears Complex



Officials reported that most of the stockpile is buried under rubble at the Isfahan facility due to previous strikes, while the remainder is distributed between Fordow and Natanz.



The American and Israeli strikes last June destroyed most of the centrifuges, and no evidence has emerged of the resumption of enrichment.



There are parallel discussions about controlling Kharg Island, the strategic terminal responsible for about 90% of Iran's crude oil exports.



These officials believe that Trump's concept of "ground presence" does not mean a full-scale invasion like that which occurred in Iraq, but rather is limited to targeted raids by special operations units to carry out specific strategic missions.