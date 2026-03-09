Six million young men and women have undergone pre-marital screening since 2004, and the Ministry of Health considers the interest of grooms and brides in the program as a sign of "growing community awareness of the importance of early medical screening before marriage" and its role in preventing genetic and infectious diseases and building healthier and more stable families.

The Ministry of Health has reiterated its determination to expand the scope of services through health centers in various regions of Saudi Arabia as part of its plans to enhance the preventive services system, improve accessibility, and develop service quality to achieve a better experience for beneficiaries and increase the efficiency of health prevention programs.

It is worth noting that pre-marital screening is one of the essential health programs, aiming to reduce the spread of certain hereditary blood diseases, in addition to the early detection of infectious diseases such as viral hepatitis "B" and the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV/AIDS). The program also provides those preparing for marriage with specialized medical guidance and consultations, clarifying the possibilities of transmitting certain diseases between spouses or to children, which helps both parties make informed health decisions that contribute to protecting family health and enhancing community safety.