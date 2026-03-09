خضع 6 ملايين شاب وشابة إلى الفحص قبل الزواج منذ عام 2004، وعدت وزارة الصحة اقبال العرسان على البرنامج دلالة على «تنامي الوعي المجتمعي بأهمية الكشف الطبي المبكر قبل الزواج» ودوره في الوقاية من الأمراض الوراثية والمعدية وبناء أسر أكثر صحة واستقراراً.

وجددت وزارة الصحة عزمها على الوسع في نطاق الخدمة عبر المراكز الصحية في مختلف مناطق السعودية ضمن خططها لتعزيز منظومة الخدمات الوقائية وتحسين سهولة الوصول وتطوير جودة الخدمة بما يحقق تجربة أفضل للمستفيدين ويرفع كفاءة برامج الوقاية الصحية.

يشار إلى أن فحص ما قبل الزواج أحد البرامج الصحية الأساسية، ويستهدف تقليل انتشار بعض أمراض الدم الوراثية، إضافة إلى الكشف المبكر عن أمراض معدية مثل التهاب الكبد الفيروسي «B» وفيروس نقص المناعة المكتسب (الإيدز). كما يوفر البرنامج للمقبلين على الزواج إرشادات واستشارات طبية متخصصة، توضح احتمالات انتقال بعض الأمراض بين الزوجين أو إلى الأبناء ما يساعد الطرفين على اتخاذ قرارات صحية واعية تسهم في حماية صحة الأسرة وتعزيز سلامة المجتمع.