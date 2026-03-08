كشفت وزارة الدفاع الإسرائيلية، اليوم (الأحد)، تصفية رئيس المكتب العسكري للمرشد الإيراني الذي عُين حديثاً أبو القاسم بابائيان، وذلك بعد أيام قليلة فقط من توليه منصبه خلفاً لسلفه الذي قُتل في هجوم سابق.


وقالت الوزارة: «قمنا بتصفية أبو القاسم بابائيان، رئيس المكتب العسكري الجديد للمرشد الإيراني، الذي تم تعيينه في المنصب الأسبوع الماضي»، واصفة اغتياله بـ«نجاح استخباراتي وعسكري جديد».


وعقد وزير الجيش الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس في مقر القيادة المحصن التابع للوزارة وعدد من كبار القادة العسكريين والأمنيين، بينهم رئيس الأركان الجنرال إيال زمير، ورئيس شعبة الاستخبارات العسكرية (أمان) اللواء شلومي بيندر، وممثلون رفيعو المستوى من جهازي الموساد والشاباك اجتماعاً لمناقشة الحرب التي تشنها أمريكا وإسرائيل على إيران.


وذكرت الوزارة أن كاتس تلقى خلال الاجتماع تحديثاً استخباراتياً أكد مقتل بابائيان، الذي كان قد كُلّف بإعادة تنظيم البنية العسكرية المحيطة بالمرشد الإيراني، عقب مقتل علي خامنئي.


ورأى وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي ما يجري بأنه يبين قدرة الأجهزة الأمنية على الوصول إلى أهداف عالية الحساسية داخل المنظومة الإيرانية.