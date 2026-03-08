كشفت وزارة الدفاع الإسرائيلية، اليوم (الأحد)، تصفية رئيس المكتب العسكري للمرشد الإيراني الذي عُين حديثاً أبو القاسم بابائيان، وذلك بعد أيام قليلة فقط من توليه منصبه خلفاً لسلفه الذي قُتل في هجوم سابق.
وقالت الوزارة: «قمنا بتصفية أبو القاسم بابائيان، رئيس المكتب العسكري الجديد للمرشد الإيراني، الذي تم تعيينه في المنصب الأسبوع الماضي»، واصفة اغتياله بـ«نجاح استخباراتي وعسكري جديد».
وعقد وزير الجيش الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس في مقر القيادة المحصن التابع للوزارة وعدد من كبار القادة العسكريين والأمنيين، بينهم رئيس الأركان الجنرال إيال زمير، ورئيس شعبة الاستخبارات العسكرية (أمان) اللواء شلومي بيندر، وممثلون رفيعو المستوى من جهازي الموساد والشاباك اجتماعاً لمناقشة الحرب التي تشنها أمريكا وإسرائيل على إيران.
وذكرت الوزارة أن كاتس تلقى خلال الاجتماع تحديثاً استخباراتياً أكد مقتل بابائيان، الذي كان قد كُلّف بإعادة تنظيم البنية العسكرية المحيطة بالمرشد الإيراني، عقب مقتل علي خامنئي.
ورأى وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي ما يجري بأنه يبين قدرة الأجهزة الأمنية على الوصول إلى أهداف عالية الحساسية داخل المنظومة الإيرانية.
The Israeli Ministry of Defense revealed today (Sunday) the assassination of the newly appointed head of the Iranian Supreme Leader's military office, Abu al-Qasim Babaian, just a few days after he took office, succeeding his predecessor who was killed in a previous attack.
The ministry stated: "We have eliminated Abu al-Qasim Babaian, the new head of the Iranian Supreme Leader's military office, who was appointed to the position last week," describing his assassination as "a new intelligence and military success."
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a meeting at the fortified command center of the ministry with several senior military and security leaders, including Chief of Staff General Eyal Zamir, head of Military Intelligence (Aman) Major General Shlomi Binder, and high-ranking representatives from the Mossad and Shin Bet to discuss the war being waged by the U.S. and Israel against Iran.
The ministry mentioned that Gallant received during the meeting an intelligence update confirming Babaian's death, who had been tasked with reorganizing the military structure surrounding the Iranian Supreme Leader following the death of Ali Khamenei.
The Israeli Defense Minister viewed the developments as demonstrating the security agencies' ability to reach highly sensitive targets within the Iranian system.