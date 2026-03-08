The Israeli Ministry of Defense revealed today (Sunday) the assassination of the newly appointed head of the Iranian Supreme Leader's military office, Abu al-Qasim Babaian, just a few days after he took office, succeeding his predecessor who was killed in a previous attack.



The ministry stated: "We have eliminated Abu al-Qasim Babaian, the new head of the Iranian Supreme Leader's military office, who was appointed to the position last week," describing his assassination as "a new intelligence and military success."



Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a meeting at the fortified command center of the ministry with several senior military and security leaders, including Chief of Staff General Eyal Zamir, head of Military Intelligence (Aman) Major General Shlomi Binder, and high-ranking representatives from the Mossad and Shin Bet to discuss the war being waged by the U.S. and Israel against Iran.



The ministry mentioned that Gallant received during the meeting an intelligence update confirming Babaian's death, who had been tasked with reorganizing the military structure surrounding the Iranian Supreme Leader following the death of Ali Khamenei.



The Israeli Defense Minister viewed the developments as demonstrating the security agencies' ability to reach highly sensitive targets within the Iranian system.