عقد وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز اليوم (الاثنين)، اجتماعًا عبر تقنية الاتصال المرئي مع وزيرة الداخلية في المملكة المتحدة شابانا محمود، وجرى خلال الاجتماع بحث تعزيز التنسيق والتعاون الأمني القائم في مختلف المجالات في إطار الشراكة الإستراتيجية والعلاقات التاريخية بين البلدين الصديقين.وتناول الاجتماع مواجهة التحديات الراهنة، بما يدعم الجهود المبذولة وموقف البلدين المشترك في الحفاظ على الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي.
وأكدت وزيرة الداخلية البريطانية خلال الاجتماع تضامن بلادها مع المملكة إزاء الأحداث التي تشهدها المنطقة.
حضر الاجتماع مساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام بن عبدالرحمن الفالح، ومدير عام الشؤون القانونية والتعاون الدولي أحمد بن سليمان العيسى، ونائب المشرف العام على برامج الشراكات الدولية اللواء فراس بن صالح الصالح، فيما حضر من الجانب البريطاني مدير عام الهجرة والحدود والسياسات والبرامج الدولية دان هوبز، وعدد من كبار المسؤولين.
Today (Monday), Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz held a meeting via video conferencing with the UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood. During the meeting, they discussed enhancing the existing security coordination and cooperation in various fields within the framework of the strategic partnership and historical relations between the two friendly countries. The meeting addressed current challenges, supporting the efforts made and the shared stance of both countries in maintaining regional and international security and stability.
The British Home Secretary affirmed her country's solidarity with the Kingdom regarding the events occurring in the region during the meeting.
The meeting was attended by Assistant Minister of Interior Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Essa, and Deputy Supervisor General of International Partnerships Programs Major General Firas bin Saleh Al-Saleh, while the British side was represented by Director General of Immigration, Borders, Policies, and International Programs Dan Hobbs, along with several senior officials.