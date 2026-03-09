عقد وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز اليوم (الاثنين)، اجتماعًا عبر تقنية الاتصال المرئي مع وزيرة الداخلية في المملكة المتحدة شابانا محمود، وجرى خلال الاجتماع بحث تعزيز التنسيق والتعاون الأمني القائم في مختلف المجالات في إطار الشراكة الإستراتيجية والعلاقات التاريخية بين البلدين الصديقين.وتناول الاجتماع مواجهة التحديات الراهنة، بما يدعم الجهود المبذولة وموقف البلدين المشترك في الحفاظ على الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي.

وأكدت وزيرة الداخلية البريطانية خلال الاجتماع تضامن بلادها مع المملكة إزاء الأحداث التي تشهدها المنطقة.

حضر الاجتماع مساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام بن عبدالرحمن الفالح، ومدير عام الشؤون القانونية والتعاون الدولي أحمد بن سليمان العيسى، ونائب المشرف العام على برامج الشراكات الدولية اللواء فراس بن صالح الصالح، فيما حضر من الجانب البريطاني مدير عام الهجرة والحدود والسياسات والبرامج الدولية دان هوبز، وعدد من كبار المسؤولين.