Today (Monday), Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz held a meeting via video conferencing with the UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood. During the meeting, they discussed enhancing the existing security coordination and cooperation in various fields within the framework of the strategic partnership and historical relations between the two friendly countries. The meeting addressed current challenges, supporting the efforts made and the shared stance of both countries in maintaining regional and international security and stability.

The British Home Secretary affirmed her country's solidarity with the Kingdom regarding the events occurring in the region during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Minister of Interior Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Essa, and Deputy Supervisor General of International Partnerships Programs Major General Firas bin Saleh Al-Saleh, while the British side was represented by Director General of Immigration, Borders, Policies, and International Programs Dan Hobbs, along with several senior officials.