رفع نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، التهنئة إلى مقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة يوم العلم.

وأكد نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن الاحتفاء بيوم العلم يجسد ما يحظى به العلم من تقدير ومكانة راسخة في وجدان أبناء الوطن، ويعزز حضوره رمزاً وطنياً يعبر عن القيم والمعاني السامية التي قامت عليها هذه البلاد المباركة، ويعكس مسيرة الإنجازات والتنمية التي شهدتها المملكة عبر عقود من العمل والبناء، في ظل قيادة حكيمة تقود مسيرة التطور نحو مستقبل أكثر ازدهاراً واستقراراً.

وأشار إلى أن هذه المناسبة تبرز مشاعر الفخر والاعتزاز التي يكنّها أبناء الوطن لعلم بلادهم، بوصفه رمزاً يوحّد الصفوف ويعزز الإحساس بالانتماء والاعتزاز بالهوية الوطنية، ويجسد ما يجمع المجتمع من قيم راسخة تحت راية واحدة.

وقال الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز: «معاني العلم تعبّر عن القيم التي تأسست عليها الدولة المباركة منذ نشأتها، وسيبقى بإذن الله رمزاً للفخر والاعتزاز، وراية خفّاقة تعلو شاهدة على مكانته الراسخة في قلوب أبناء الوطن».

ودعا الله تعالى أن يديم على هذا الوطن نعمة الأمن والاستقرار والرخاء، وأن يحفظ قيادته الرشيدة ويمدّها بموفور الصحة والعافية.