رفع نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، التهنئة إلى مقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة يوم العلم.
وأكد نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن الاحتفاء بيوم العلم يجسد ما يحظى به العلم من تقدير ومكانة راسخة في وجدان أبناء الوطن، ويعزز حضوره رمزاً وطنياً يعبر عن القيم والمعاني السامية التي قامت عليها هذه البلاد المباركة، ويعكس مسيرة الإنجازات والتنمية التي شهدتها المملكة عبر عقود من العمل والبناء، في ظل قيادة حكيمة تقود مسيرة التطور نحو مستقبل أكثر ازدهاراً واستقراراً.
وأشار إلى أن هذه المناسبة تبرز مشاعر الفخر والاعتزاز التي يكنّها أبناء الوطن لعلم بلادهم، بوصفه رمزاً يوحّد الصفوف ويعزز الإحساس بالانتماء والاعتزاز بالهوية الوطنية، ويجسد ما يجمع المجتمع من قيم راسخة تحت راية واحدة.
وقال الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز: «معاني العلم تعبّر عن القيم التي تأسست عليها الدولة المباركة منذ نشأتها، وسيبقى بإذن الله رمزاً للفخر والاعتزاز، وراية خفّاقة تعلو شاهدة على مكانته الراسخة في قلوب أبناء الوطن».
ودعا الله تعالى أن يديم على هذا الوطن نعمة الأمن والاستقرار والرخاء، وأن يحفظ قيادته الرشيدة ويمدّها بموفور الصحة والعافية.
The Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of Flag Day.
The Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province affirmed that celebrating Flag Day embodies the appreciation and esteemed status that the flag holds in the hearts of the nation's citizens. It enhances its presence as a national symbol that expresses the values and noble meanings upon which this blessed country was founded, and reflects the journey of achievements and development that the Kingdom has witnessed over decades of work and construction, under wise leadership that guides the path of progress towards a more prosperous and stable future.
He pointed out that this occasion highlights the feelings of pride and honor that the citizens have for their country's flag, as it is a symbol that unites the ranks and enhances the sense of belonging and pride in national identity, embodying the values that unite society under one banner.
Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz said: "The meanings of the flag express the values upon which this blessed state was established since its inception, and it will remain, God willing, a symbol of pride and honor, a fluttering banner that stands witness to its esteemed status in the hearts of the nation's citizens."
He prayed to God Almighty to continue bestowing security, stability, and prosperity upon this nation, and to protect its wise leadership, granting it abundant health and wellness.