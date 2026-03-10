The Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of Flag Day.

The Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province affirmed that celebrating Flag Day embodies the appreciation and esteemed status that the flag holds in the hearts of the nation's citizens. It enhances its presence as a national symbol that expresses the values and noble meanings upon which this blessed country was founded, and reflects the journey of achievements and development that the Kingdom has witnessed over decades of work and construction, under wise leadership that guides the path of progress towards a more prosperous and stable future.

He pointed out that this occasion highlights the feelings of pride and honor that the citizens have for their country's flag, as it is a symbol that unites the ranks and enhances the sense of belonging and pride in national identity, embodying the values that unite society under one banner.

Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz said: "The meanings of the flag express the values upon which this blessed state was established since its inception, and it will remain, God willing, a symbol of pride and honor, a fluttering banner that stands witness to its esteemed status in the hearts of the nation's citizens."

He prayed to God Almighty to continue bestowing security, stability, and prosperity upon this nation, and to protect its wise leadership, granting it abundant health and wellness.