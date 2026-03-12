The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, has directed that work continue during the Eid al-Fitr holiday in the relevant departments of the Emirate of the region, as well as in the affiliated governorates and centers, to ensure the completion of tasks and the follow-up of transactions during the holiday period.

He emphasized the importance of continuing work and providing services related to the tasks of the Emirate, while monitoring the progress of work continuously, to achieve the swift completion of transactions and serve citizens and residents.

The Emir of the region stressed the necessity of coordination between the relevant departments in the Emirate, the governorates, and the centers, and working to ensure the continuity and completion of tasks in accordance with regulations and instructions during the holiday.