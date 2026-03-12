وجّه أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، باستمرار العمل خلال إجازة عيد الفطر في الإدارات المعنية بإمارة المنطقة، إلى جانب المحافظات والمراكز التابعة لها، بما يضمن إنجاز الأعمال ومتابعة سير المعاملات خلال فترة الإجازة.

وأكد أهمية استمرار العمل وتقديم الخدمات المرتبطة بمهمات الإمارة، مع متابعة سير العمل أولًا بأول، بما يحقق سرعة إنجاز المعاملات وخدمة المواطنين والمقيمين.

وشدد أمير المنطقة على ضرورة التنسيق بين الإدارات المعنية في الإمارة والمحافظات والمراكز، والعمل لضمان استمرار الأعمال وإنجازها وفق الأنظمة والتعليمات خلال إجازة العيد.