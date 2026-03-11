تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
مضت ليالي رمضان المبارك في تسارع ملفت حتى أننا نستشعر أن أول أيامه لم يكن إلا البارحة.
جعل الله أيامه رحمة، وغفراناً، وعتقاً ونجاة من النار.
ومن أول ليلة حاصرتنا المسلسلات التي تم صك أوقاتها بمسمى المسلسلات الرمضانية.
وفي كل عام من هذا الشهر الكريم تدخل علينا مسلسلات كجيش عرمرم لا هم لها سوى التمدد على الوقت بغثها وغثيثها، ولم ينجح من هذا الغثاء إلا ما ندر، هذا في العموم، وإن كان الحديث عن المسلسلات السعودية تمنيت لهذا العام خروج المنتجين عن العادة السنوية التي ألفناها أو تم وضع قاعدة استعادة المشاكل الاجتماعية في قوالب جاهزة حتى غدت المسلسلات استعادة النهج الصحفي في استطلاعاته، وتقاريره بما وافق حالة النشر.
وما أُنتج من مسلسلات كانت هزيلة على مستوى المضمون، والأداء، ثبتت قاعدة (مكانك سر)، حتى أن البرامج الترفيهية حملت قلادة الأسوأ وكانّها مصرة على حمل تلك القلادة!
وهذا المنتج الدرامي يعيدنا أيضاً لتأكيد عجز المنتجين عن قراءة المنتج الإبداعي الذي يمثل تراكماً إبداعياً كبيراً من غير أن يُستغل في تحويله إلى دراما مرئية.
فالمنتجون يتساهلون في المفاهيم الفنية لدور الفن القائم على تقديم حياة يستشعر معها المشاهد بوجود الإبداع المحلي (كورق) إلا أن ذلك (الورق) لم يتم إدخاله ضمن إطار تلك الدراما.. فإن كانت الدراما المحلية قامت على الاستطلاع الصحفي، أو على المشاكل التي ترشح على السطح، فهذه القاعدة كانت صالحة في زمن ماضوي، فالفن ليس وسيلة لعرض الشكاوى أو استعراضاً للنقص الخدمي أو الدندنة لما قدّمته الوزارات من خدمات، وتمجيدها كما كان يحدث سابقاً، فالفن خلق حالة دهشة جاذبة تجسد إنسانيتنا حيال المعاش وتعمق من مدلولات الأشياء المحيطة بنا من خلال تراكمها الفكري وما تنتجه من سلوكيات بشرية تؤثر فينا بما تنتهج من سلوك وتبني الذائقة الفنية لدى المتلقي.
وتساهل المنتجين أدّى إلى ظهور المسلسلات السعودية بصورة باهتة حتى أن عنصر الإضحاك القائم على الموقف وليس على التنكيت، فالإضحاك من خلال الموقف انحسر انحساراً فادحاً لكوننا ألفنا حركة وتعابير الممثلين المعتمد عليها في إضفاء جانب المفارقة عبر السنوات الماضية.
وخسرت تلك المسلسلات في جانبها الفني حين عمدت إلى إعادة ما كتب من مشاكل اجتماعية بالرغم من المفارقات التي زرعها كتاب السيناريو كون تلك المشاكل نكت عليها الجمهور في حينها وتبادلوا ضحكهم عبر كم من النكت حملتها الجوالات بما لم يبقِ للممثل مساحة لأن يستجلب الضحكة.
وفي ظل تردي السيناريوهات انذبحنا من بعض الممثلين الذين لا يملكون الموهبة، حيث تحولوا إلى أراجوزات «بالمفهوم الاستخفافي لكلمة أراجوز وليس بالمفهوم الفني لها»، حيث تجد نفسك في حالة استهجان لما يحدث وتفكير عميق عمّن أجاز تلك المسلسلات للعرض، وهل فعلاً دفعت القناة الباثة المبالغ الطائلة لكل هذا «الاستهبال»، وهذا يقود إلى مساءلة المجيز على أي فهم فني أجاز عرض هذا المسلسل أو ذاك؟
وصدقاً يمكن القول إن من يجيز مسلسلات (هايفة) يكون هو (الهايف) وسوف تفضح هيافته من خلال المجاز للعرض.
سؤال آخر، أليس في القناة الباثة وهذا يولد سؤالاً عن نوعية المجيز، هل هو فنان أم موظف؟
فالوظيفة تخلق مجيزاً (الله يستر عليه)، وهو شخصية باردة يعنيه وصول الراتب كما هو، وأعتقد أن من الأهمية بمكان أن يكون المجيز فناناً يقدر نوعية المادة المقدمة تقديراً فنياً، ويكون قادراً على الرفض بحجج فنية تجعل الإجازة حالة إبداعية تضاف للمادة المبثوثة.
نحن في الأيام الأخيرة من رمضان وكانت حصيلة البرامج والمسلسلات المحلية
(مكانك سر) بالرغم من توفر كل الإمكانيات الضخمة لإنتاج أعمال متقدّمة، فلماذا الإصرار على إنتاج أعمال هزيلة؟
أتمنى ألا يظن المنتج أن عقلياتنا لا يتناسب معها إلا هذا الغثاء، أتمنى ذلك.
The nights of the blessed Ramadan have passed in a remarkable rush, to the point that we feel that its first day was just yesterday.
May Allah make its days filled with mercy, forgiveness, emancipation, and salvation from the fire.
From the very first night, we were surrounded by series that have their timings stamped with the title of Ramadan series.
Every year during this holy month, series come to us like an overwhelming army, with no purpose other than to stretch across time with their trivialities. Only a few of this triviality have succeeded, in general, and when it comes to Saudi series, I wished that this year the producers would break away from the annual habit we have become accustomed to, or establish a rule of revisiting social issues in ready-made molds, turning series into a revival of journalistic methods in their surveys and reports that align with the state of publication.
The series produced were weak in terms of content and performance, establishing the rule of "you are in the same place," to the extent that entertainment programs wore the necklace of the worst, as if they were determined to carry that necklace!
This dramatic output also brings us back to affirm the producers' inability to read the creative product that represents a significant creative accumulation without being exploited to transform it into visual drama.
Producers are lenient in the artistic concepts of the role of art, which is based on presenting a life that allows the viewer to feel the presence of local creativity (as paper), yet that (paper) has not been incorporated into the framework of that drama. If local drama was based on journalistic surveys or on the problems that surface, this rule was valid in a bygone era. Art is not a means to display complaints or a showcase for service deficiencies or a repetition of what ministries have provided in terms of services, glorifying them as was done previously. Art creates a state of captivating astonishment that embodies our humanity regarding existence and deepens the meanings of the surrounding things through their intellectual accumulation and the human behaviors they produce, which influence us through their adopted behaviors and build the artistic taste of the audience.
The leniency of producers has led to the emergence of Saudi series in a dull manner, to the extent that the element of humor based on the situation, rather than on jokes, has drastically diminished, as we have become accustomed to the movements and expressions of the actors relied upon to add a sense of irony over the past years.
Those series lost their artistic aspect when they resorted to rehashing what was written about social issues, despite the ironies that screenwriters planted, as those problems were joked about by the audience at the time, and they exchanged their laughter through a number of jokes carried by mobile phones, leaving no space for the actor to evoke laughter.
In light of the deterioration of the scenarios, we were overwhelmed by some actors who lack talent, as they turned into clowns "in the dismissive sense of the word clown, not in its artistic sense," where you find yourself in a state of disdain for what is happening and deep thought about who approved those series for airing, and whether the broadcasting channel really paid huge sums for all this "foolishness." This leads to questioning the approver on what artistic understanding justified the airing of this series or that one?
Honestly, it can be said that those who approve of (trivial) series are themselves (trivial), and their triviality will be exposed through the approval for airing.
Another question arises: Is there not in the broadcasting channel, which raises a question about the type of approver, whether they are an artist or an employee?
The job creates an approver (may God protect him), who is a cold character concerned only with receiving the salary as it is. I believe it is crucial for the approver to be an artist who appreciates the quality of the material presented artistically and is capable of rejecting it with artistic justifications that make the approval a creative addition to the broadcast material.
We are in the final days of Ramadan, and the outcome of local programs and series
is (you are in the same place) despite the availability of all the massive capabilities to produce advanced works. Why the insistence on producing weak works?
I hope the producer does not think that our minds can only handle this triviality. I hope so.