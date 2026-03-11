The nights of the blessed Ramadan have passed in a remarkable rush, to the point that we feel that its first day was just yesterday.



May Allah make its days filled with mercy, forgiveness, emancipation, and salvation from the fire.



From the very first night, we were surrounded by series that have their timings stamped with the title of Ramadan series.



Every year during this holy month, series come to us like an overwhelming army, with no purpose other than to stretch across time with their trivialities. Only a few of this triviality have succeeded, in general, and when it comes to Saudi series, I wished that this year the producers would break away from the annual habit we have become accustomed to, or establish a rule of revisiting social issues in ready-made molds, turning series into a revival of journalistic methods in their surveys and reports that align with the state of publication.



The series produced were weak in terms of content and performance, establishing the rule of "you are in the same place," to the extent that entertainment programs wore the necklace of the worst, as if they were determined to carry that necklace!



This dramatic output also brings us back to affirm the producers' inability to read the creative product that represents a significant creative accumulation without being exploited to transform it into visual drama.



Producers are lenient in the artistic concepts of the role of art, which is based on presenting a life that allows the viewer to feel the presence of local creativity (as paper), yet that (paper) has not been incorporated into the framework of that drama. If local drama was based on journalistic surveys or on the problems that surface, this rule was valid in a bygone era. Art is not a means to display complaints or a showcase for service deficiencies or a repetition of what ministries have provided in terms of services, glorifying them as was done previously. Art creates a state of captivating astonishment that embodies our humanity regarding existence and deepens the meanings of the surrounding things through their intellectual accumulation and the human behaviors they produce, which influence us through their adopted behaviors and build the artistic taste of the audience.



The leniency of producers has led to the emergence of Saudi series in a dull manner, to the extent that the element of humor based on the situation, rather than on jokes, has drastically diminished, as we have become accustomed to the movements and expressions of the actors relied upon to add a sense of irony over the past years.



Those series lost their artistic aspect when they resorted to rehashing what was written about social issues, despite the ironies that screenwriters planted, as those problems were joked about by the audience at the time, and they exchanged their laughter through a number of jokes carried by mobile phones, leaving no space for the actor to evoke laughter.



In light of the deterioration of the scenarios, we were overwhelmed by some actors who lack talent, as they turned into clowns "in the dismissive sense of the word clown, not in its artistic sense," where you find yourself in a state of disdain for what is happening and deep thought about who approved those series for airing, and whether the broadcasting channel really paid huge sums for all this "foolishness." This leads to questioning the approver on what artistic understanding justified the airing of this series or that one?



Honestly, it can be said that those who approve of (trivial) series are themselves (trivial), and their triviality will be exposed through the approval for airing.



Another question arises: Is there not in the broadcasting channel, which raises a question about the type of approver, whether they are an artist or an employee?



The job creates an approver (may God protect him), who is a cold character concerned only with receiving the salary as it is. I believe it is crucial for the approver to be an artist who appreciates the quality of the material presented artistically and is capable of rejecting it with artistic justifications that make the approval a creative addition to the broadcast material.



We are in the final days of Ramadan, and the outcome of local programs and series



is (you are in the same place) despite the availability of all the massive capabilities to produce advanced works. Why the insistence on producing weak works?



I hope the producer does not think that our minds can only handle this triviality. I hope so.