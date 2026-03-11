مضت ليالي رمضان المبارك في تسارع ملفت حتى أننا نستشعر أن أول أيامه لم يكن إلا البارحة.


جعل الله أيامه رحمة، وغفراناً، وعتقاً ونجاة من النار.


ومن أول ليلة حاصرتنا المسلسلات التي تم صك أوقاتها بمسمى المسلسلات الرمضانية.


وفي كل عام من هذا الشهر الكريم تدخل علينا مسلسلات كجيش عرمرم لا هم لها سوى التمدد على الوقت بغثها وغثيثها، ولم ينجح من هذا الغثاء إلا ما ندر، هذا في العموم، وإن كان الحديث عن المسلسلات السعودية تمنيت لهذا العام خروج المنتجين عن العادة السنوية التي ألفناها أو تم وضع قاعدة استعادة المشاكل الاجتماعية في قوالب جاهزة حتى غدت المسلسلات استعادة النهج الصحفي في استطلاعاته، وتقاريره بما وافق حالة النشر.


وما أُنتج من مسلسلات كانت هزيلة على مستوى المضمون، والأداء، ثبتت قاعدة (مكانك سر)، حتى أن البرامج الترفيهية حملت قلادة الأسوأ وكانّها مصرة على حمل تلك القلادة!


وهذا المنتج الدرامي يعيدنا أيضاً لتأكيد عجز المنتجين عن قراءة المنتج الإبداعي الذي يمثل تراكماً إبداعياً كبيراً من غير أن يُستغل في تحويله إلى دراما مرئية.


فالمنتجون يتساهلون في المفاهيم الفنية لدور الفن القائم على تقديم حياة يستشعر معها المشاهد بوجود الإبداع المحلي (كورق) إلا أن ذلك (الورق) لم يتم إدخاله ضمن إطار تلك الدراما.. فإن كانت الدراما المحلية قامت على الاستطلاع الصحفي، أو على المشاكل التي ترشح على السطح، فهذه القاعدة كانت صالحة في زمن ماضوي، فالفن ليس وسيلة لعرض الشكاوى أو استعراضاً للنقص الخدمي أو الدندنة لما قدّمته الوزارات من خدمات، وتمجيدها كما كان يحدث سابقاً، فالفن خلق حالة دهشة جاذبة تجسد إنسانيتنا حيال المعاش وتعمق من مدلولات الأشياء المحيطة بنا من خلال تراكمها الفكري وما تنتجه من سلوكيات بشرية تؤثر فينا بما تنتهج من سلوك وتبني الذائقة الفنية لدى المتلقي.


وتساهل المنتجين أدّى إلى ظهور المسلسلات السعودية بصورة باهتة حتى أن عنصر الإضحاك القائم على الموقف وليس على التنكيت، فالإضحاك من خلال الموقف انحسر انحساراً فادحاً لكوننا ألفنا حركة وتعابير الممثلين المعتمد عليها في إضفاء جانب المفارقة عبر السنوات الماضية.


وخسرت تلك المسلسلات في جانبها الفني حين عمدت إلى إعادة ما كتب من مشاكل اجتماعية بالرغم من المفارقات التي زرعها كتاب السيناريو كون تلك المشاكل نكت عليها الجمهور في حينها وتبادلوا ضحكهم عبر كم من النكت حملتها الجوالات بما لم يبقِ للممثل مساحة لأن يستجلب الضحكة.


وفي ظل تردي السيناريوهات انذبحنا من بعض الممثلين الذين لا يملكون الموهبة، حيث تحولوا إلى أراجوزات «بالمفهوم الاستخفافي لكلمة أراجوز وليس بالمفهوم الفني لها»، حيث تجد نفسك في حالة استهجان لما يحدث وتفكير عميق عمّن أجاز تلك المسلسلات للعرض، وهل فعلاً دفعت القناة الباثة المبالغ الطائلة لكل هذا «الاستهبال»، وهذا يقود إلى مساءلة المجيز على أي فهم فني أجاز عرض هذا المسلسل أو ذاك؟


وصدقاً يمكن القول إن من يجيز مسلسلات (هايفة) يكون هو (الهايف) وسوف تفضح هيافته من خلال المجاز للعرض.


سؤال آخر، أليس في القناة الباثة وهذا يولد سؤالاً عن نوعية المجيز، هل هو فنان أم موظف؟


فالوظيفة تخلق مجيزاً (الله يستر عليه)، وهو شخصية باردة يعنيه وصول الراتب كما هو، وأعتقد أن من الأهمية بمكان أن يكون المجيز فناناً يقدر نوعية المادة المقدمة تقديراً فنياً، ويكون قادراً على الرفض بحجج فنية تجعل الإجازة حالة إبداعية تضاف للمادة المبثوثة.


نحن في الأيام الأخيرة من رمضان وكانت حصيلة البرامج والمسلسلات المحلية


(مكانك سر) بالرغم من توفر كل الإمكانيات الضخمة لإنتاج أعمال متقدّمة، فلماذا الإصرار على إنتاج أعمال هزيلة؟


أتمنى ألا يظن المنتج أن عقلياتنا لا يتناسب معها إلا هذا الغثاء، أتمنى ذلك.