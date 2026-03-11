تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
أما قبل فتلك منهم ولهم وتروى عنهم.
كل البرامج أستثني برنامجاً واحداً وضعت الأهلي على طاولة واحدة شيء يحرّض، وشيء يقلل، وشيء يتهم، ولا أعلم سر هذا الحقد، وأقول حقداً؛ لأنني لأول مرة أرى هلالياً يمرر، ونصراوياً يستقبل، واتحادياً يشوت.
أما بعد.. فهذا التكاتف والتلاحم والتصالح يجعلني أسأل هل هذه البرامج تمثلنا كوسط رياضي؟ أم هي برامج تمثل فقط من يقف ضد الأهلي؟.
بعض المذيعين بعد أن يأخذوا المثلث راحتهم ويستوفي التحريض شروطه يتدخل ويقول كلاماً مكرراً لا يصحح خطأً ولا يعدل مساراً، فقط يريد أن يخرج من اتفاق هو جزء منه.
الشكاوى بين أندية المثلث تكاد لا تنتهي، لكن يتم قتلها أو نهايتها في مهدها.
ما هو ذنب الأهلي أن يحصل على كأس النخبة الآسيوية بمشاركة الهلال والنصر وليس ذنب الأهلي أن يدعو للسوبر دونما أي استعداد ويحصل عليه من أمام النصر الذي كان يحلم بتحقيقه وليست مشكلة الأهلي أن يحول الديربي مع الاتحاد إلى ديربي الطرف الواحد.
ماذا تريدون يا أهل البرامج من الأهلي؟
أسأل وأنا أعرف أنكم لن تجيبوا على السؤال.
أما المحلل التحكيمي والمستشار القانوني لكل برنامج فوصل بهما الحال إلى كشف نفسيهما أمام رأي عام يستطيع أن يفرز ويعرف مع أي نادٍ يعملان.
ولمزيد من التأليب وبتوجيه من المستفيد رفع نادي الاتحاد شكوى ضد توني إلى لجنة الانضباط، لكن فات عليهم أن الاحتفالية أمام الحكم والمراقب الأول لم ينذر اللاعب، والثاني لم يدون أي ملاحظة عليها...
إذا خسرت في الملعب فلا تبحث عن انتصار خارجه.
أخيراً: الاتحاد رأس فلا تضعوه في موقع غير موقعه.
As for before, that is from them and for them, and it is narrated about them.
All the programs, I excluded one program that placed Al-Ahli on the same table; something incites, something diminishes, and something accuses. I do not know the secret of this hatred, and I say hatred; because for the first time I see a Hilali passing, a Nasrawi receiving, and an Ittihadi shooting.
As for after.. this solidarity and cohesion and reconciliation makes me ask, do these programs represent us as a sports community? Or are they programs that only represent those who stand against Al-Ahli?
Some presenters, after they take their comfort with the triangle and fulfill the conditions of incitement, intervene and say repeated words that neither correct a mistake nor adjust a course, they just want to emerge from an agreement they are part of.
The complaints among the clubs of the triangle seem never-ending, but they are either killed or end in their infancy.
What is Al-Ahli's fault in winning the Asian Elite Cup with the participation of Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr? And it is not Al-Ahli's fault to call for the Super Cup without any preparation and to win it against Al-Nasr, which was dreaming of achieving it. It is not Al-Ahli's problem to turn the derby with Al-Ittihad into a one-sided derby.
What do you want, O people of the programs, from Al-Ahli?
I ask while I know that you will not answer the question.
As for the refereeing analyst and the legal advisor for each program, their situation has reached the point of revealing themselves in front of a public opinion that can discern and know which club they work for.
And for more incitement, and at the direction of the beneficiary, Al-Ittihad Club filed a complaint against Toney to the Disciplinary Committee, but they overlooked that the celebration in front of the referee and the first observer did not warn the player, and the second did not record any note about it...
If you lose on the field, do not seek a victory outside of it.
Finally: Al-Ittihad is a head, so do not place it in a position other than its own.