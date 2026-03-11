As for before, that is from them and for them, and it is narrated about them.



All the programs, I excluded one program that placed Al-Ahli on the same table; something incites, something diminishes, and something accuses. I do not know the secret of this hatred, and I say hatred; because for the first time I see a Hilali passing, a Nasrawi receiving, and an Ittihadi shooting.



As for after.. this solidarity and cohesion and reconciliation makes me ask, do these programs represent us as a sports community? Or are they programs that only represent those who stand against Al-Ahli?



Some presenters, after they take their comfort with the triangle and fulfill the conditions of incitement, intervene and say repeated words that neither correct a mistake nor adjust a course, they just want to emerge from an agreement they are part of.



The complaints among the clubs of the triangle seem never-ending, but they are either killed or end in their infancy.



What is Al-Ahli's fault in winning the Asian Elite Cup with the participation of Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr? And it is not Al-Ahli's fault to call for the Super Cup without any preparation and to win it against Al-Nasr, which was dreaming of achieving it. It is not Al-Ahli's problem to turn the derby with Al-Ittihad into a one-sided derby.



What do you want, O people of the programs, from Al-Ahli?



I ask while I know that you will not answer the question.



As for the refereeing analyst and the legal advisor for each program, their situation has reached the point of revealing themselves in front of a public opinion that can discern and know which club they work for.



And for more incitement, and at the direction of the beneficiary, Al-Ittihad Club filed a complaint against Toney to the Disciplinary Committee, but they overlooked that the celebration in front of the referee and the first observer did not warn the player, and the second did not record any note about it...



If you lose on the field, do not seek a victory outside of it.



Finally: Al-Ittihad is a head, so do not place it in a position other than its own.