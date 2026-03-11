أما قبل فتلك منهم ولهم وتروى عنهم.


كل البرامج أستثني برنامجاً واحداً وضعت الأهلي على طاولة واحدة شيء يحرّض، وشيء يقلل، وشيء يتهم، ولا أعلم سر هذا الحقد، وأقول حقداً؛ لأنني لأول مرة أرى هلالياً يمرر، ونصراوياً يستقبل، واتحادياً يشوت.


أما بعد.. فهذا التكاتف والتلاحم والتصالح يجعلني أسأل هل هذه البرامج تمثلنا كوسط رياضي؟ أم هي برامج تمثل فقط من يقف ضد الأهلي؟.


بعض المذيعين بعد أن يأخذوا المثلث راحتهم ويستوفي التحريض شروطه يتدخل ويقول كلاماً مكرراً لا يصحح خطأً ولا يعدل مساراً، فقط يريد أن يخرج من اتفاق هو جزء منه.


الشكاوى بين أندية المثلث تكاد لا تنتهي، لكن يتم قتلها أو نهايتها في مهدها.


ما هو ذنب الأهلي أن يحصل على كأس النخبة الآسيوية بمشاركة الهلال والنصر وليس ذنب الأهلي أن يدعو للسوبر دونما أي استعداد ويحصل عليه من أمام النصر الذي كان يحلم بتحقيقه وليست مشكلة الأهلي أن يحول الديربي مع الاتحاد إلى ديربي الطرف الواحد.


ماذا تريدون يا أهل البرامج من الأهلي؟


أسأل وأنا أعرف أنكم لن تجيبوا على السؤال.


أما المحلل التحكيمي والمستشار القانوني لكل برنامج فوصل بهما الحال إلى كشف نفسيهما أمام رأي عام يستطيع أن يفرز ويعرف مع أي نادٍ يعملان.


ولمزيد من التأليب وبتوجيه من المستفيد رفع نادي الاتحاد شكوى ضد توني إلى لجنة الانضباط، لكن فات عليهم أن الاحتفالية أمام الحكم والمراقب الأول لم ينذر اللاعب، والثاني لم يدون أي ملاحظة عليها...


إذا خسرت في الملعب فلا تبحث عن انتصار خارجه.


أخيراً: الاتحاد رأس فلا تضعوه في موقع غير موقعه.