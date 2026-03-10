U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Iran today (Tuesday) with severe consequences if it plants mines in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.



Trump wrote on his "Truth Social" account: "If Iran has planted any mines in the Strait of Hormuz - and we have no reports that it has done so - we want them removed immediately," emphasizing: "If mines are placed for any reason and are not removed immediately, the military consequences for Iran will be at a level never seen before." He added: "However, if it does, on the other hand, remove what may have been placed, that would be a big step in the right direction."



U.S. media reported that U.S. intelligence has detected Iranian movements to mine the strategic Strait of Hormuz.



The CBS News network reported that U.S. intelligence confirmed it has begun to observe signs that Iran is moving to deploy mines in the navigation corridor of the Strait of Hormuz, noting that these indicators appeared in recent intelligence reports suggesting potential Iranian preparations to plant mines in the strategic waterway.



The network mentioned that Iran is using small boats capable of carrying two to three mines each, explaining that although the Iranian stockpile of mines is not publicly known, estimates over the years have ranged between 2,000 and 6,000 naval mines of Iranian, Chinese, and Russian manufacture.