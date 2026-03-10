هدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إيران بعواقب وخيمة إذا زرعت ألغاماً في مضيق هرمز الإستراتيجي.
وكتب ترمب على حسابه في «تروث سوشيال»: «إذا كانت إيران قد زرعت أي ألغام في مضيق هرمز -وليس لدينا أي تقارير تفيد بأنها فعلت ذلك- فإننا نريد إزالتها فوراً»، مشدداً بالقول: «إذا وُضعت ألغام لأي سبب ولم يتم نزعها على الفور، فإن العواقب العسكرية على إيران ستكون بمستوى لم يُشهد من قبل». وأضاف: «أما إذا قامت، من جهة أخرى، بإزالة ما قد يكون قد وُضع، فسيكون ذلك خطوة كبيرة في الاتجاه الصحيح».
وكانت وسائل إعلام أمريكية قالت إن المخابرات الأمريكية رصدت تحركات إيرانية لتلغيم مضيق هرمز الإستراتيجي.
ونقلت شبكة «سي بي إس نيوز»، عن المخابرات الأمريكية، تأكيدها أنها بدأت ترصد دلائل على أن إيران تتحرك لنشر ألغام في ممر الملاحة بمضيق هرمز، موضحة أن هذه المؤشرات ظهرت في تقارير استخباراتية حديثة تشير إلى استعدادات إيرانية محتملة لزرع ألغام في الممر المائي الإستراتيجي.
وذكرت الشبكة أن إيران تستخدم زوارق صغيرة قادرة على حمل لغمين إلى ثلاثة ألغام لكل منها، موضحة أنه رغم أن مخزون الألغام الإيراني غير معروف علناً، إلا أن التقديرات على مر السنين راوحت بين 2000 و6000 لغم بحري من أنواع إيرانية وصينية وروسية الصنع.
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Iran today (Tuesday) with severe consequences if it plants mines in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
Trump wrote on his "Truth Social" account: "If Iran has planted any mines in the Strait of Hormuz - and we have no reports that it has done so - we want them removed immediately," emphasizing: "If mines are placed for any reason and are not removed immediately, the military consequences for Iran will be at a level never seen before." He added: "However, if it does, on the other hand, remove what may have been placed, that would be a big step in the right direction."
U.S. media reported that U.S. intelligence has detected Iranian movements to mine the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
The CBS News network reported that U.S. intelligence confirmed it has begun to observe signs that Iran is moving to deploy mines in the navigation corridor of the Strait of Hormuz, noting that these indicators appeared in recent intelligence reports suggesting potential Iranian preparations to plant mines in the strategic waterway.
The network mentioned that Iran is using small boats capable of carrying two to three mines each, explaining that although the Iranian stockpile of mines is not publicly known, estimates over the years have ranged between 2,000 and 6,000 naval mines of Iranian, Chinese, and Russian manufacture.