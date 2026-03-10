هدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إيران بعواقب وخيمة إذا زرعت ألغاماً في مضيق هرمز الإستراتيجي.


وكتب ترمب على حسابه في «تروث سوشيال»: «إذا كانت إيران قد زرعت أي ألغام في مضيق هرمز -وليس لدينا أي تقارير تفيد بأنها فعلت ذلك- فإننا نريد إزالتها فوراً»، مشدداً بالقول: «إذا وُضعت ألغام لأي سبب ولم يتم نزعها على الفور، فإن العواقب العسكرية على إيران ستكون بمستوى لم يُشهد من قبل». وأضاف: «أما إذا قامت، من جهة أخرى، بإزالة ما قد يكون قد وُضع، فسيكون ذلك خطوة كبيرة في الاتجاه الصحيح».


وكانت وسائل إعلام أمريكية قالت إن المخابرات الأمريكية رصدت تحركات إيرانية لتلغيم مضيق هرمز الإستراتيجي.


ونقلت شبكة «سي بي إس نيوز»، عن المخابرات الأمريكية، تأكيدها أنها بدأت ترصد دلائل على أن إيران تتحرك لنشر ألغام في ممر الملاحة بمضيق هرمز، موضحة أن هذه المؤشرات ظهرت في تقارير استخباراتية حديثة تشير إلى استعدادات إيرانية محتملة لزرع ألغام في الممر المائي الإستراتيجي.


وذكرت الشبكة أن إيران تستخدم زوارق صغيرة قادرة على حمل لغمين إلى ثلاثة ألغام لكل منها، موضحة أنه رغم أن مخزون الألغام الإيراني غير معروف علناً، إلا أن التقديرات على مر السنين راوحت بين 2000 و6000 لغم بحري من أنواع إيرانية وصينية وروسية الصنع.