استقبل وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء ومبعوث شؤون المناخ الأستاذ عادل بن أحمد الجبير، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم (الأربعاء)، المدير العام السياسي في وزارة الخارجية والكومنولث والتنمية بالمملكة المتحدة إدوارد لويلين.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض علاقات التعاون الثنائي بين البلدين، وبحث تطورات الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة والجهود المبذولة حيالها.
حضر الاستقبال سفير المملكة المتحدة لدى المملكة ستيفن هيتشن.
The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, a member of the Council of Ministers and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, Mr. Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, received the Director General for Political Affairs at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office of the United Kingdom, Edward Llewellyn, at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh today (Wednesday).
During the reception, they reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and discussed the current developments in the region and the efforts being made regarding them.
The UK Ambassador to the Kingdom, Stephen Hitchen, attended the reception.