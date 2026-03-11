The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, a member of the Council of Ministers and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, Mr. Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, received the Director General for Political Affairs at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office of the United Kingdom, Edward Llewellyn, at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh today (Wednesday).

During the reception, they reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and discussed the current developments in the region and the efforts being made regarding them.

The UK Ambassador to the Kingdom, Stephen Hitchen, attended the reception.