استقبل وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء ومبعوث شؤون المناخ الأستاذ عادل بن أحمد الجبير، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم (الأربعاء)، المدير العام السياسي في وزارة الخارجية والكومنولث والتنمية بالمملكة المتحدة إدوارد لويلين.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض علاقات التعاون الثنائي بين البلدين، وبحث تطورات الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة والجهود المبذولة حيالها.

حضر الاستقبال سفير المملكة المتحدة لدى المملكة ستيفن هيتشن.