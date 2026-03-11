The Emir of the Tabuk region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, extended his congratulations on behalf of himself and the people of the region to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz – may Allah protect them – on the occasion of Flag Day.

In a statement on this cherished occasion, the Emir of Tabuk said: "On this glorious day, we proudly and honorably draw inspiration from the value of the national flag, its symbolism, and its national significance, which represents a deep-rooted historical legacy in the history of this blessed nation that has existed since the establishment of the Saudi state three centuries ago. The flag has witnessed the glories and renaissance of the state, as well as the achievements of those who built and established this great entity under the banner of unification, leading to the prosperous and blessed era under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz – may Allah protect them – during which the Kingdom has witnessed development, international standing, and leaps in various fields.

At the end of his statement, he prayed to Allah – the Exalted – to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his loyal Crown Prince, and to honor this nation, ensuring its security, stability, and prosperity.