رفع أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز باسمه ونيابة عن أهالي المنطقة التهنئة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز – حفظهما الله – بمناسبة يوم العلم.

وقال أمير منطقة تبوك في تصريح بهذه المناسبة الغالية: نستلهم في هذا اليوم المجيد بكل فخر واعتزاز قيمة العلم الوطني ورمزيته ودلالاته الوطنية والذي يمثل عمقاً تاريخياً متجذراً في تاريخ هذه الدولة المباركة الممتدة منذ تأسيس الدولة السعودية قبل 3 قرون، والتي كان العلم فيها شاهداً على أمجاد الدولة ونهضتها، وكذلك أمجاد من بنوا وأسسوا لهذا الكيان العظيم تحت راية التوحيد وصولاً إلى العهد الزاهر والميمون بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود والأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز - حفظهما الله- والذي شهدت فيه المملكة تطوراً ومكانة دولية وقفزات تنموية في شتى المجالات.

وفي ختام تصريحه سأل المولى -سبحانه- أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين، وأن يعز هذا الوطن ويديم أمنه واستقراره وازدهاره.