The volunteering rate for the population aged 15 years and older in Saudi Arabia was 9.5% over 4 weeks, and 19.0% over 12 months. Males exhibited higher volunteering rates than females during both periods, with the male volunteering rate over 4 weeks reaching 11.1% compared to 6.3% for females, and the male volunteering rate over 12 months reaching 21.5% compared to 14.2% for females.



The results indicated that the volunteering rate for Saudis over 4 weeks was 9.3%, recording 11.9% for males and 6.8% for females, while the volunteering rate for non-Saudis over 4 weeks was 9.6%, with 10.7% for males and 5.3% for females. Additionally, the volunteering rate for Saudis over 12 months was 18.9%, recording 22.6% for males and 15.3% for females, whereas the volunteering rate for non-Saudis over 12 months was 19.1%, with 21.0% for males and 11.9% for females.



A report on volunteering statistics for the year 2025 showed that direct volunteering was the most prevalent over 4 weeks, with a rate of 7.5% among Saudis compared to 1.6% for volunteering through organized volunteering entities, and 0.2% for multiple volunteering. The direct volunteering rate among non-Saudis was 8.0%, compared to 1.5% for volunteering through organized volunteering entities, and 0.1% for multiple volunteering.



Regarding age groups, the results indicated that the highest volunteering rate among Saudis over 4 weeks was in the age group (35 - 44 years) at 13.6%, with a rate of 18.5% for males in this group and 8.8% for females. In terms of education level, those holding a master's or doctoral degree recorded the highest volunteering rates, with the volunteering rate for all Saudis holding a master's or doctoral degree being 19.5%, with a rate of 24.9% for males and 8.7% for females.