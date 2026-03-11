بلغ معدل التطوع للسكان من عمر 15 سنة فأكثر في السعودية 9.5% خلال 4 أسابيع، و19.0% خلال 12 شهرًا، وشهد الذكور معدلات تطوع أعلى من الإناث في الفترتين، إذ بلغ معدل تطوع الذكور خلال 4 أسابيع 11.1% مقابل 6.3% للإناث، كما بلغ معدل تطوع الذكور خلال 12 شهرًا 21.5% مقابل 14.2% للإناث.


وبيّنت النتائج أن معدل التطوع للسعوديين خلال 4 أسابيع بلغ 9.3%، مسجّلًا 11.9% للذكور و6.8% للإناث، في حين بلغ معدل التطوع لغير السعوديين خلال 4 أسابيع 9.6%، بواقع 10.7% للذكور و5.3% للإناث، كما بلغ معدل التطوع للسعوديين خلال 12 شهرًا 18.9%، مسجّلًا 22.6% للذكور و15.3% للإناث، بينما بلغ معدل تطوع غير السعوديين خلال 12 شهرًا 19.1%، بواقع 21.0% للذكور و11.9% للإناث.


وأظهر تقرير للإحصاء عن التطوع للعام 2025 أن التطوع المباشر كان الأكثر انتشارًا خلال 4 أسابيع، إذ بلغ بين السعوديين 7.5% مقابل 1.6% للتطوع بواسطة الجهات المنظمة للتطوع، و0.2% للتطوع المتعدد، فيما بلغ معدل التطوع المباشر بين غير السعوديين 8.0%، مقابل 1.5% للتطوع بواسطة الجهات المنظمة للتطوع، و0.1% للتطوع المتعدد.


وعلى صعيد الفئات العمرية، فقد أوضحت النتائج أن أعلى معدل للتطوع بين السعوديين خلال 4 أسابيع كان في الفئة العمرية (35 - 44 سنة) بنسبة 13.6%، و بلغ معدل للتطوع بين الذكور في هذه الفئة 18.5% وبين الإناث 8.8%، أما من ناحية مستوى التعليم، فقد سجّل الحاصلون على الماجستير أو الدكتوراه أعلى معدلات التطوع، إذ بلغ معدل التطوع لإجمالي السعوديين -الحاصلين على الماجستير أو الدكتوراه- 19.5%، وكان المعدل 24.9% بين الذكور، وكان 8.7% بين الإناث.