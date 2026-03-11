بلغ معدل التطوع للسكان من عمر 15 سنة فأكثر في السعودية 9.5% خلال 4 أسابيع، و19.0% خلال 12 شهرًا، وشهد الذكور معدلات تطوع أعلى من الإناث في الفترتين، إذ بلغ معدل تطوع الذكور خلال 4 أسابيع 11.1% مقابل 6.3% للإناث، كما بلغ معدل تطوع الذكور خلال 12 شهرًا 21.5% مقابل 14.2% للإناث.
وبيّنت النتائج أن معدل التطوع للسعوديين خلال 4 أسابيع بلغ 9.3%، مسجّلًا 11.9% للذكور و6.8% للإناث، في حين بلغ معدل التطوع لغير السعوديين خلال 4 أسابيع 9.6%، بواقع 10.7% للذكور و5.3% للإناث، كما بلغ معدل التطوع للسعوديين خلال 12 شهرًا 18.9%، مسجّلًا 22.6% للذكور و15.3% للإناث، بينما بلغ معدل تطوع غير السعوديين خلال 12 شهرًا 19.1%، بواقع 21.0% للذكور و11.9% للإناث.
وأظهر تقرير للإحصاء عن التطوع للعام 2025 أن التطوع المباشر كان الأكثر انتشارًا خلال 4 أسابيع، إذ بلغ بين السعوديين 7.5% مقابل 1.6% للتطوع بواسطة الجهات المنظمة للتطوع، و0.2% للتطوع المتعدد، فيما بلغ معدل التطوع المباشر بين غير السعوديين 8.0%، مقابل 1.5% للتطوع بواسطة الجهات المنظمة للتطوع، و0.1% للتطوع المتعدد.
وعلى صعيد الفئات العمرية، فقد أوضحت النتائج أن أعلى معدل للتطوع بين السعوديين خلال 4 أسابيع كان في الفئة العمرية (35 - 44 سنة) بنسبة 13.6%، و بلغ معدل للتطوع بين الذكور في هذه الفئة 18.5% وبين الإناث 8.8%، أما من ناحية مستوى التعليم، فقد سجّل الحاصلون على الماجستير أو الدكتوراه أعلى معدلات التطوع، إذ بلغ معدل التطوع لإجمالي السعوديين -الحاصلين على الماجستير أو الدكتوراه- 19.5%، وكان المعدل 24.9% بين الذكور، وكان 8.7% بين الإناث.
The volunteering rate for the population aged 15 years and older in Saudi Arabia was 9.5% over 4 weeks, and 19.0% over 12 months. Males exhibited higher volunteering rates than females during both periods, with the male volunteering rate over 4 weeks reaching 11.1% compared to 6.3% for females, and the male volunteering rate over 12 months reaching 21.5% compared to 14.2% for females.
The results indicated that the volunteering rate for Saudis over 4 weeks was 9.3%, recording 11.9% for males and 6.8% for females, while the volunteering rate for non-Saudis over 4 weeks was 9.6%, with 10.7% for males and 5.3% for females. Additionally, the volunteering rate for Saudis over 12 months was 18.9%, recording 22.6% for males and 15.3% for females, whereas the volunteering rate for non-Saudis over 12 months was 19.1%, with 21.0% for males and 11.9% for females.
A report on volunteering statistics for the year 2025 showed that direct volunteering was the most prevalent over 4 weeks, with a rate of 7.5% among Saudis compared to 1.6% for volunteering through organized volunteering entities, and 0.2% for multiple volunteering. The direct volunteering rate among non-Saudis was 8.0%, compared to 1.5% for volunteering through organized volunteering entities, and 0.1% for multiple volunteering.
Regarding age groups, the results indicated that the highest volunteering rate among Saudis over 4 weeks was in the age group (35 - 44 years) at 13.6%, with a rate of 18.5% for males in this group and 8.8% for females. In terms of education level, those holding a master's or doctoral degree recorded the highest volunteering rates, with the volunteering rate for all Saudis holding a master's or doctoral degree being 19.5%, with a rate of 24.9% for males and 8.7% for females.