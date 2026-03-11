أنقذت فرق بحث وإنقاذ تتبع حرس الحدود في محافظة القحمة بمنطقة عسير مواطنين اثنين من الغرق أثناء ممارستهما السباحة، وتم تقديم المساعدة اللازمة لهما ونقلهما إلى المستشفى لتلقي الرعاية الطبية.

وأهابت المديرية العامة لحرس الحدود بالمتنزهين أخذ الحيطة والحذر واتباع إرشادات وتعليمات السلامة البحرية، والسباحة في الأماكن المخصصة لها، والاتصال بالجهة المعنية في المناطق لطلب المساعدة في الحالات الطارئة.

وتتولى فرق الإنقاذ المدربة في حرس الحدود مسؤوليات حيوية في البحث والإنقاذ بالمياه السعودية والدولية، وتشمل مهماتها التدخل العاجل للحالات الإنسانية، إنقاذ الغرقى، تأمين الشواطئ والموانئ. كما تقوم بإنقاذ التائهين في الصحراء، ومكافحة التهريب والتسلل، وضبط المخالفين، وحراسة المرافق البحرية، كما تتعامل الفرق المدربة على التعامل مع تعطل القوارب، وتقديم المساعدة في عرض البحر ومراقبة سلامة الشواطئ وحماية المتنزهين، وإنقاذ الأشخاص (بما فيهم الأطفال) الذين يجرفهم الموج، فيما تتولى فرق الإنقاذ البري تتبع آثار التائهين في الصحراء وإنقاذهم.