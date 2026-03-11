Search and rescue teams affiliated with the Border Guard in the Al-Qahmah governorate in the Asir region rescued two citizens from drowning while they were swimming. They were provided with the necessary assistance and transported to the hospital for medical care.

The General Directorate of Border Guard urged recreational visitors to exercise caution and follow marine safety guidelines and instructions, swim in designated areas, and contact the relevant authorities in the regions to request assistance in emergencies.

Trained rescue teams in the Border Guard undertake vital responsibilities in search and rescue operations in both Saudi and international waters. Their missions include urgent intervention for humanitarian cases, rescuing drowning individuals, securing beaches and ports. They also rescue those lost in the desert, combat smuggling and infiltration, apprehend violators, and guard marine facilities. The trained teams are equipped to handle boat malfunctions, provide assistance at sea, monitor beach safety, and protect recreational visitors, as well as rescue individuals (including children) who are swept away by waves, while land rescue teams track the trails of those lost in the desert and rescue them.