تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً، اليوم، من رئيس إندونيسيا برابوو سوبيانتو.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض تطورات التصعيد العسكري في المنطقة وتداعياته الخطيرة على الأمن والاستقرار إقليمياً ودولياً.

وقد أكد الرئيس الإندونيسي ضرورة الوقف الفوري للأعمال العسكرية في المنطقة، التي من شأنها تقويض أمنها واستقرارها.