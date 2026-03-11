تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً، اليوم، من رئيس إندونيسيا برابوو سوبيانتو.
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض تطورات التصعيد العسكري في المنطقة وتداعياته الخطيرة على الأمن والاستقرار إقليمياً ودولياً.
وقد أكد الرئيس الإندونيسي ضرورة الوقف الفوري للأعمال العسكرية في المنطقة، التي من شأنها تقويض أمنها واستقرارها.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call today from the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto.
During the call, they reviewed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious implications for security and stability both regionally and internationally.
The Indonesian president emphasized the urgent need for an immediate halt to military operations in the region, which could undermine its security and stability.