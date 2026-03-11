أدان وزراء خارجية السعودية، والأردن، والإمارات، وقطر، وإندونيسيا، وباكستان، ومصر، وتركيا استمرار سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في إغلاق أبواب المسجد الأقصى/ الحرم القدسي الشريف أمام المصلين المسلمين، لا سيّما خلال شهر رمضان المبارك.
وقالوا: «إنّ القيود الأمنية المفروضة على الوصول إلى البلدة القديمة في القدس وأماكن العبادة فيها، إلى جانب القيود التمييزية والتعسّفية المفروضة على الوصول إلى أماكن العبادة الأخرى في البلدة القديمة، تشكّل انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي والقانون الدولي الإنساني، وللوضع التاريخي والقانوني القائم، ولمبدأ حرية الوصول غير المقيّد إلى أماكن العبادة».
وأكّد الوزراء رفضهم المطلق وإدانتهم هذه الإجراءات غير القانونية وغير المُبرَّرة، واستمرار إسرائيل في ممارساتها الاستفزازية في المسجد الأقصى/ الحرم الشريف وضدّ المصلين، مشددين على أنّ لا سيادة لإسرائيل على مدينة القدس المحتلة ومقدساتها الإسلامية والمسيحية.
وجدّد الوزراء التأكيد على أنّ كامل مساحة المسجد الأقصى/ الحرم القدسي الشريف، والبالغة 144 دونماً هي مكان عبادة خالص للمسلمين، وأنّ دائرة أوقاف القدس وشؤون المسجد الأقصى التابعة لوزارة الأوقاف والشؤون والمقدسات الإسلامية الأردنية هي الجهة القانونية صاحبة الاختصاص الحصري في إدارة شؤون المسجد الأقصى المبارك/ الحرم الشريف وتنظيم الدخول إليه.
وطالب الوزراء إسرائيل بصفتها القوة القائمة بالاحتلال بالتوقّف عن إغلاق أبواب المسجد الأقصى المبارك فوراً وعدم إعاقة وصول المصلين للمسجد، ورفع القيود المفروضة على الوصول إلى البلدة القديمة في القدس، والامتناع عن عرقلة وصول المصلين المسلمين إلى المسجد.
كما دعوا المجتمع الدولي إلى اتخاذ موقف حازم يُلزم إسرائيل بوقف انتهاكاتها المستمرة وممارساتها غير القانونية بحق المقدسات الإسلامية والمسيحية في القدس، وانتهاكاتها لحرمة هذه الأماكن المقدسة.
The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, Qatar, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey condemned the Israeli occupation authorities' continued closure of the Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Qudsi Al-Sharif to Muslim worshippers, especially during the blessed month of Ramadan.
They stated: "The security restrictions imposed on access to the Old City of Jerusalem and its places of worship, along with the discriminatory and arbitrary restrictions on access to other places of worship in the Old City, constitute a blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, the existing historical and legal status, and the principle of unrestricted access to places of worship."
The ministers reaffirmed their absolute rejection and condemnation of these illegal and unjustified measures, and Israel's continued provocative practices at the Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif against worshippers, emphasizing that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied city of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites.
The ministers reiterated that the entire area of the Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Qudsi Al-Sharif, which spans 144 dunams, is a purely worship space for Muslims, and that the Jerusalem Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, is the legal entity with exclusive jurisdiction over the management of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif and the organization of access to it.
The ministers called on Israel, as the occupying power, to immediately stop closing the doors of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and not to obstruct worshippers' access to the mosque, to lift the restrictions imposed on access to the Old City of Jerusalem, and to refrain from hindering Muslim worshippers' access to the mosque.
They also urged the international community to take a firm stance that compels Israel to stop its ongoing violations and illegal practices against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, and its violations of the sanctity of these sacred places.