كشف مصدر لـ«عكاظ»، أن ‏الجهاز الطبي بنادي النصر سمح لحارس الفريق نواف العقيدي بالمشاركة في التدريبات الجماعية مع الفريق بعد إجرائه الفحوصات الطبية التي أثبتت تعافيه من الإصابة التي لحقت به. وأكد المصدر ذاته، أن العقيدي من المحتمل أن يكون في دكة البدلاء حسب ما يراه مدرب الفريق جورجي جيسوس في مباراته القادمة أمام الخليج ضمن الجولة الـ26 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين. وقد شارك العقيدي في التدريبات التي أجراها اللاعبون عصر اليوم، وألمح العقيدي بمنشور عبر حسابه الرسمي في «إكس»، واضعاً علامة القلب الأصفر، إشارة لعودته للفريق وجاهزيته متى ما تم اختياره من قبل المدرب.


يذكر أن العقيدي خلال الفترة الماضية كان يؤدي برنامجاً تأهيلياً مكثفاً داخل عيادة النادي، سعياً للتخلص النهائي من آلام الظهر المزعجة التي لحقت به أخيراً، ومنعته من التواجد في المستطيل الأخضر.