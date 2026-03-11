A source revealed to "Okaz" that the medical staff at Al-Nassr Club has allowed the team's goalkeeper, Nawaf Al-Aqeedi, to participate in collective training with the team after conducting medical tests that confirmed his recovery from the injury he sustained. The same source confirmed that Al-Aqeedi is likely to be on the bench depending on what the team's coach, Jorge Jesus, decides for the upcoming match against Al-Khaleej in the 26th round of the Saudi Professional League. Al-Aqeedi participated in the training conducted by the players this afternoon, and he hinted at his return to the team and readiness whenever selected by the coach through a post on his official account on "X," placing a yellow heart emoji as a sign of his return.



It is worth mentioning that Al-Aqeedi has been undergoing an intensive rehabilitation program at the club's clinic in recent times, aiming to completely eliminate the bothersome back pain that has affected him recently and prevented him from being on the pitch.