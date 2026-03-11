تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم، من رئيس مجلس الوزراء في العراق محمد شياع السوداني.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التصعيد العسكري في المنطقة وتداعياته على الأمن والاستقرار فيها.
وقد أكد رئيس الوزراء العراقي، خلال الاتصال، ضرورة وقف الهجمات التي تشكل تهديداً للأمن والسلم الإقليمي والدولي.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call today from the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani.
During the call, they discussed the military escalation in the region and its implications for security and stability.
The Iraqi Prime Minister emphasized the necessity of stopping the attacks that pose a threat to regional and international peace and security.