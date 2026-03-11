تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم، من رئيس مجلس الوزراء في العراق محمد شياع السوداني.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التصعيد العسكري في المنطقة وتداعياته على الأمن والاستقرار فيها.

وقد أكد رئيس الوزراء العراقي، خلال الاتصال، ضرورة وقف الهجمات التي تشكل تهديداً للأمن والسلم الإقليمي والدولي.