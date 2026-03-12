The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in Iraq, Sabah Al-Nauman, condemned today (Thursday) the targeting of sites belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces, affirming that the targeting represents a military violation and an attempt to confuse the situation, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).



Al-Nauman stated in a statement that the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, continues to monitor developments and assess the situation following the attacks that targeted sites belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces, which resulted in the deaths of several individuals while performing their duties within the security forces and in the areas of responsibility. He added that the repeated targeting of these sites and locations indiscriminately is not merely a military violation, but represents an attempt to undermine societal peace and jeopardize the security gains achieved in the country.



He pointed out that Iraq will not allow itself to be a battleground for settling scores or a stage for violating its sovereignty, emphasizing that the blood of the fighters is a responsibility that falls on the state.



Military sources in Iraq had confirmed the killing and wounding of 20 militants in an attack on a site belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces in the city of Al-Qaim, west of Iraq, on the Iraqi-Syrian border.