ندد المتحدث باسم القائد العام للقوات المسلحة في العراق، صباح النعمان، اليوم (الخميس)، باستهداف مواقع تابعة للحشد الشعبي، مؤكداً أن الاستهداف يمثل خرقاً عسكرياً ومحاولة لخلط الأوراق، بحسب ما نقلته وكالة الأنباء العراقية (واع).


وقال النعمان في بيان إن رئيس الوزراء والقائد العام للقوات المسلحة، محمد شياع السوداني، يواصل متابعة التطورات وتقييم الموقف بعد الاعتداءات التي طالت مواقع تابعة لتشكيلات الحشد الشعبي، والتي أسفرت عن سقوط عدد من القتلى خلال أداء مهامهم ضمن منظومة القوات الأمنية وفي نطاق قواطع المسؤولية، مضيفاً: أن تكرار استهداف هذه المواقع والمقار من دون تمييز لا يعد مجرد خرق عسكري، بل يمثل محاولة لضرب السلم المجتمعي وتقويض المكاسب الأمنية التي تحققت في البلاد.


وأشار إلى أن العراق لن يسمح بأن يكون ساحة لتصفية الحسابات أو مسرحاً لانتهاك سيادته، مبيناً أن دماء المقاتلين مسؤولية تقع على عاتق الدولة.


وكانت مصادر عسكرية عراقية أكدت مقتل وجرح 20 مسلحاً، في استهداف لمقر تابع للحشد الشعبي بمدينة القائم، غرب العراق على الحدود العراقية - السورية.