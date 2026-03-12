ندد المتحدث باسم القائد العام للقوات المسلحة في العراق، صباح النعمان، اليوم (الخميس)، باستهداف مواقع تابعة للحشد الشعبي، مؤكداً أن الاستهداف يمثل خرقاً عسكرياً ومحاولة لخلط الأوراق، بحسب ما نقلته وكالة الأنباء العراقية (واع).
وقال النعمان في بيان إن رئيس الوزراء والقائد العام للقوات المسلحة، محمد شياع السوداني، يواصل متابعة التطورات وتقييم الموقف بعد الاعتداءات التي طالت مواقع تابعة لتشكيلات الحشد الشعبي، والتي أسفرت عن سقوط عدد من القتلى خلال أداء مهامهم ضمن منظومة القوات الأمنية وفي نطاق قواطع المسؤولية، مضيفاً: أن تكرار استهداف هذه المواقع والمقار من دون تمييز لا يعد مجرد خرق عسكري، بل يمثل محاولة لضرب السلم المجتمعي وتقويض المكاسب الأمنية التي تحققت في البلاد.
وأشار إلى أن العراق لن يسمح بأن يكون ساحة لتصفية الحسابات أو مسرحاً لانتهاك سيادته، مبيناً أن دماء المقاتلين مسؤولية تقع على عاتق الدولة.
وكانت مصادر عسكرية عراقية أكدت مقتل وجرح 20 مسلحاً، في استهداف لمقر تابع للحشد الشعبي بمدينة القائم، غرب العراق على الحدود العراقية - السورية.
The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in Iraq, Sabah Al-Nauman, condemned today (Thursday) the targeting of sites belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces, affirming that the targeting represents a military violation and an attempt to confuse the situation, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).
Al-Nauman stated in a statement that the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, continues to monitor developments and assess the situation following the attacks that targeted sites belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces, which resulted in the deaths of several individuals while performing their duties within the security forces and in the areas of responsibility. He added that the repeated targeting of these sites and locations indiscriminately is not merely a military violation, but represents an attempt to undermine societal peace and jeopardize the security gains achieved in the country.
He pointed out that Iraq will not allow itself to be a battleground for settling scores or a stage for violating its sovereignty, emphasizing that the blood of the fighters is a responsibility that falls on the state.
Military sources in Iraq had confirmed the killing and wounding of 20 militants in an attack on a site belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces in the city of Al-Qaim, west of Iraq, on the Iraqi-Syrian border.