أثنى هانزي فليك مدرب برشلونة على العناصر الشابة في الفريق قبل مواجهة نيوكاسل اليوم (الثلاثاء) في ذهاب دور الـ16 لدوري أبطال أوروبا، مؤكداً تعافي لاعب الوسط مارك بيرنال من مشكلات في المعدة، ومشيداً بقدرات المدافع الواعد باو كوبارسي.


وقال فليك في مؤتمر صحفي قبل المواجهة المرتقبة: «بيرنال بحالة جيدة، وتعافى من آلامه، ولا أواجه أي ضغوط بشأن الاعتماد عليه أساسياً رغم صغر سنه، فنحن فريق شاب يضم مواهب مميزة مثل بيرنال وفيرمين لوبيز وباو كوبارسي، وجميعهم يتمتعون بموهبة رائعة».


وأضاف المدرب الألماني في تصريحات أبرزتها صحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو» الكتالونية: «أستمتع بأداء هؤلاء الشباب وتطورهم، كوبارسي مدافع مذهل وملتزم، ويقدم أداءً رائعاً، إنه يشبه لامين يامال لكن كمدافع، ولكن عليه أن يتحسن، فهو يبلغ من العمر 19 عاما، وبإشراكه أساسياً في مزيد من المباريات سيكون لاعباً استثنائياً، بإمكانه اللعب على أعلى مستوى».


وسيكون كوبارسي مطالباً بتحسين أداء برشلونة دفاعياً على المستوى الأوروبي، وفي هذا الصدد رد فليك: «نحن أيضاً نسجل كثيراً من الأهداف، والدفاع يبقى جهداً جماعياً».


وأشار المدرب الألماني إلى أنه لا مجال لتكرار الأخطاء التي أدت للخسارة أمام أتلتيكو مدريد برباعية دون رد في ذهاب قبل نهائي كأس ملك إسبانيا، وذلك رغم الفوز إياباً بثلاثية دون رد، قائلاً: «لقد حللنا هذه المباراة، ولم ندافع بشكل جماعي على أكمل وجه، وفي مباراة الإياب على ملعبنا دافع الجميع، وضغطوا في الوقت المناسب، فإذا لم نضغط بشكل جيد، فسيكون الدفاع مهمة صعبة».


كما حذر فليك من خطورة نيوكاسل أحد أندية الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، مضيفاً: «إنه أفضل دوري في العالم، والأندية الإنجليزية تتمتع بقدرات مالية هائلة تساعدها على اتخاذ القرارات، ولكن نحن لا نقل قوة عنهم، وعلينا أن نلعب بأسلوبنا وفلسفتنا أمام العالم».


وتابع: «يكفي الإشارة إلى عدد الفرق الإنجليزية في هذه المرحلة من دوري الأبطال، نيوكاسل فريق جيد وسريع هجومياً، ويتسم بالقوة في الضغط، والتميز في المرتدات؛ لذا يجب أن ندافع بكل شجاعة، والمباراتان مهمتان، ويجب أن نكون حذرين، وكلنا نتذكر ما حدث في مباراتي أتلتيكو، فالمهمة لن تكون سهلة؛ لأن كل الأندية المشاركة في دوري الأبطال تريد تقديم أفضل ما لديها».


وبشأن ماركوس راشفورد مهاجم برشلونة الذي سجل هدفي الفريق أمام نيوكاسل في مرحلة الدوري هذا الموسم، لم يؤكد هانزي فليك إمكانية الاعتماد عليه أساسياً، قائلاً: «لقد غاب (ماركوس) لأيام بسبب الآلام، وعاد بقوة، إنه خيار هجومي جيد، ولكن لم أحسم بعد التشكيل الأساسي».