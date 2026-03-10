Barcelona coach Hansi Flick praised the young talents in the team ahead of today's (Tuesday) match against Newcastle in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, confirming that midfielder Marc Bernal has recovered from stomach issues, and commending the promising defender Pau Cobarsi's abilities.



Flick said in a press conference before the much-anticipated match: "Bernal is in good shape and has recovered from his pains, and I feel no pressure regarding relying on him as a starter despite his young age. We are a young team with exceptional talents like Bernal, Fermín López, and Pau Cobarsi, all of whom possess remarkable talent."



The German coach added in statements highlighted by the Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo": "I enjoy watching these young players and their development. Cobarsi is an amazing and committed defender, and he delivers a fantastic performance. He is similar to Lamine Yamal but as a defender, though he needs to improve. He is 19 years old, and by starting him in more matches, he will become an exceptional player capable of playing at the highest level."



Cobarsi will be required to enhance Barcelona's defensive performance at the European level, to which Flick responded: "We also score a lot of goals, and defense remains a collective effort."



The German coach pointed out that there is no room for repeating the mistakes that led to the 4-0 loss against Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals, despite winning the return leg 3-0, saying: "We analyzed that match, and we did not defend collectively as we should have. In the return match at our stadium, everyone defended and pressed at the right times. If we do not press well, defending will be a difficult task."



Flick also warned about the danger of Newcastle, one of the clubs in the Premier League, adding: "It is the best league in the world, and English clubs have tremendous financial capabilities that help them make decisions. However, we are no less powerful than them, and we must play in our style and philosophy in front of the world."



He continued: "It is enough to mention the number of English teams at this stage of the Champions League. Newcastle is a good team and fast in attack, characterized by strong pressing and excellence in counterattacks; therefore, we must defend with courage. Both matches are important, and we must be cautious. We all remember what happened in the Atlético matches; the task will not be easy because all the clubs participating in the Champions League want to present their best."



Regarding Marcus Rashford, the Barcelona striker who scored both of the team's goals against Newcastle in the league stage this season, Hansi Flick did not confirm the possibility of relying on him as a starter, saying: "Marcus has been absent for days due to pain, and he has returned strongly. He is a good attacking option, but I have not yet finalized the starting lineup."