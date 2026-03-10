The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation has imposed a financial penalty of 40,000 riyals on Al-Khaleej's Greek coach, Georgios Donis, along with an official warning not to insult match officials or stir public opinion, following his media statements after his team's match against Al-Ittihad in the Roshen Professional League.



The decision came after two violations were observed against the Al-Khaleej coach: the first was his appearance at the press conference after the match despite being sent off with a red card during the game, while the second was his media statements regarding the match officials and stirring public opinion.



So far, the punishment has been limited to the financial fine and the warning without a suspension, keeping the door open for Donis to be on the bench for Al-Khaleej in the upcoming match against Al-Nassr in the next round.



If a suspension is issued later due to the red card, assistant coach Makis Syafim Angelinas will take over the team's leadership, as he previously led Al-Khaleej in the match immediately following the encounter with Al-Ittihad, where he succeeded in achieving a victory over Al-Hazm with a score of 2-1.