فرضت لجنة الانضباط والأخلاق في الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم غرامة مالية على مدرب الخليج اليوناني جورجوس دونيس، بلغت 40 ألف ريال، إلى جانب توجيه تحذير رسمي له بعدم الإساءة تجاه مسؤولي المباراة وإثارة الرأي العام، وذلك على خلفية تصريحاته الإعلامية التي أعقبت مواجهة فريقه أمام الاتحاد ضمن منافسات دوري روشن للمحترفين.


وجاء القرار بعد رصد مخالفتين على مدرب الخليج، الأولى ظهوره في المؤتمر الصحفي عقب نهاية المباراة رغم طرده بالبطاقة الحمراء خلال اللقاء، فيما تمثلت الثانية في تصريحاته الإعلامية تجاه مسؤولي المباراة وإثارة الرأي العام.


واقتصرت العقوبة الصادرة حتى الآن على الغرامة المالية والتحذير دون إيقاف، ما يبقي الباب مفتوحًا أمام تواجد دونيس على دكة بدلاء الخليج في المواجهة المرتقبة أمام النصر في الجولة القادمة.


وفي حال صدور عقوبة إيقاف لاحقًا على خلفية البطاقة الحمراء، فإن مساعد المدرب ماكيس سيافيم أنجليناس سيتولى قيادة الفريق، وهو الذي سبق له قيادة الخليج في المباراة التي أعقبت لقاء الاتحاد مباشرة، ونجح خلالها في تحقيق الفوز على الحزم بنتيجة 2-1