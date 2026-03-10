فرضت لجنة الانضباط والأخلاق في الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم غرامة مالية على مدرب الخليج اليوناني جورجوس دونيس، بلغت 40 ألف ريال، إلى جانب توجيه تحذير رسمي له بعدم الإساءة تجاه مسؤولي المباراة وإثارة الرأي العام، وذلك على خلفية تصريحاته الإعلامية التي أعقبت مواجهة فريقه أمام الاتحاد ضمن منافسات دوري روشن للمحترفين.
وجاء القرار بعد رصد مخالفتين على مدرب الخليج، الأولى ظهوره في المؤتمر الصحفي عقب نهاية المباراة رغم طرده بالبطاقة الحمراء خلال اللقاء، فيما تمثلت الثانية في تصريحاته الإعلامية تجاه مسؤولي المباراة وإثارة الرأي العام.
واقتصرت العقوبة الصادرة حتى الآن على الغرامة المالية والتحذير دون إيقاف، ما يبقي الباب مفتوحًا أمام تواجد دونيس على دكة بدلاء الخليج في المواجهة المرتقبة أمام النصر في الجولة القادمة.
وفي حال صدور عقوبة إيقاف لاحقًا على خلفية البطاقة الحمراء، فإن مساعد المدرب ماكيس سيافيم أنجليناس سيتولى قيادة الفريق، وهو الذي سبق له قيادة الخليج في المباراة التي أعقبت لقاء الاتحاد مباشرة، ونجح خلالها في تحقيق الفوز على الحزم بنتيجة 2-1
The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation has imposed a financial penalty of 40,000 riyals on Al-Khaleej's Greek coach, Georgios Donis, along with an official warning not to insult match officials or stir public opinion, following his media statements after his team's match against Al-Ittihad in the Roshen Professional League.
The decision came after two violations were observed against the Al-Khaleej coach: the first was his appearance at the press conference after the match despite being sent off with a red card during the game, while the second was his media statements regarding the match officials and stirring public opinion.
So far, the punishment has been limited to the financial fine and the warning without a suspension, keeping the door open for Donis to be on the bench for Al-Khaleej in the upcoming match against Al-Nassr in the next round.
If a suspension is issued later due to the red card, assistant coach Makis Syafim Angelinas will take over the team's leadership, as he previously led Al-Khaleej in the match immediately following the encounter with Al-Ittihad, where he succeeded in achieving a victory over Al-Hazm with a score of 2-1.