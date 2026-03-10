أعلن رئيس الاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم (الكاف) باتريس موتسيبي، زيادة قدرها مليونا دولار في الجائزة المالية لبطل دوري أبطال أفريقيا، إضافة إلى مليوني دولار أخرى للجائزة المالية لبطل كأس الكونفدرالية الأفريقية لموسم 2025-2026.
وسيحصل بطل دوري أبطال أفريقيا لموسم 2025 - 2026 على ستة ملايين دولار، بزيادة تبلغ 50%، فيما سيحصل بطل كأس الكونفدرالية على أربعة ملايين دولار أي ضعف القيمة السابقة بنسبة 100%.
وخلال السنوات الخمس الماضية، ارتفعت الجائزة المالية لبطل دوري أبطال أفريقيا من 2.5 مليون دولار إلى ستة ملايين دولار، أي زيادة بنسبة 140%.
وارتفعت جائزة بطل كأس الكونفدرالية من 1.25 مليون دولار إلى أربعة ملايين دولار، بزيادة قدرها 220%.
وترفع هذه الزيادات إجمالي الجوائز المالية ومدفوعات التضامن المخصصة للأندية الأفريقية إلى أكثر من 42 مليون دولار في الموسم الواحد، ما يمثل زيادة بنحو 123.4% مقارنة بعام 2021، حين خصص مبلغ 18.8 مليون دولار فقط جوائز مالية للأندية.
وفي الأندية التي تودع الأدوار التمهيدية، أعلن موتسيبي في أغسطس 2024 تخصيص 50 ألف دولار لكل ناد يُقصى من الأدوار التمهيدية في دوري الأبطال وكأس الكونفدرالية.
وفي عام 2025، تم رفع هذا الدعم إلى 100 ألف دولار لكل ناد يُقصى في الأدوار التمهيدية لموسم 2025-2026.
وقد أسهمت هذه الخطوات في تحقيق مشاركة قياسية بلغت 130 ناديًا من مختلف أنحاء القارة في بطولتي دوري أبطال أفريقيا وكأس الكونفدرالية لموسم 2025-2026.
The President of the African Football Confederation (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, announced an increase of two million dollars in the prize money for the champion of the African Champions League, in addition to another two million dollars for the prize money for the champion of the African Confederation Cup for the 2025-2026 season.
The champion of the African Champions League for the 2025-2026 season will receive six million dollars, an increase of 50%, while the champion of the Confederation Cup will receive four million dollars, which is double the previous amount, representing a 100% increase.
Over the past five years, the prize money for the champion of the African Champions League has risen from 2.5 million dollars to six million dollars, an increase of 140%.
The prize for the champion of the Confederation Cup has increased from 1.25 million dollars to four million dollars, an increase of 220%.
These increases raise the total prize money and solidarity payments allocated to African clubs to over 42 million dollars per season, representing an increase of about 123.4% compared to 2021, when only 18.8 million dollars was allocated as prize money for clubs.
For clubs eliminated in the preliminary rounds, Motsepe announced in August 2024 the allocation of 50 thousand dollars for each club eliminated from the preliminary rounds of the Champions League and the Confederation Cup.
In 2025, this support was raised to 100 thousand dollars for each club eliminated in the preliminary rounds for the 2025-2026 season.
These steps have contributed to achieving a record participation of 130 clubs from across the continent in the African Champions League and Confederation Cup for the 2025-2026 season.