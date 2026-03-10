أعلن رئيس الاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم (الكاف) باتريس موتسيبي، زيادة قدرها مليونا دولار في الجائزة المالية لبطل دوري أبطال أفريقيا، إضافة إلى مليوني دولار أخرى للجائزة المالية لبطل كأس الكونفدرالية الأفريقية لموسم 2025-2026.


وسيحصل بطل دوري أبطال أفريقيا لموسم 2025 - 2026 على ستة ملايين دولار، بزيادة تبلغ 50%، فيما سيحصل بطل كأس الكونفدرالية على أربعة ملايين ‌دولار أي ضعف القيمة السابقة بنسبة 100%.


وخلال السنوات الخمس الماضية، ارتفعت الجائزة المالية لبطل دوري أبطال أفريقيا من 2.5 مليون دولار إلى ستة ملايين دولار، أي زيادة بنسبة 140%.


وارتفعت جائزة بطل كأس الكونفدرالية من 1.25 مليون دولار إلى أربعة ملايين دولار، بزيادة ‌قدرها 220%.


وترفع هذه الزيادات إجمالي الجوائز المالية ومدفوعات التضامن المخصصة للأندية الأفريقية إلى أكثر من 42 مليون دولار في الموسم الواحد، ما يمثل زيادة بنحو 123.4% مقارنة بعام 2021، حين خصص مبلغ 18.8 مليون دولار فقط جوائز مالية للأندية.


وفي الأندية التي تودع الأدوار التمهيدية، أعلن موتسيبي في أغسطس 2024 تخصيص 50 ‌ألف دولار لكل ناد يُقصى من الأدوار التمهيدية في دوري الأبطال وكأس الكونفدرالية.


وفي عام 2025، تم رفع هذا الدعم إلى 100 ألف دولار لكل ناد يُقصى في الأدوار التمهيدية لموسم 2025-2026.


وقد أسهمت هذه الخطوات في تحقيق مشاركة قياسية بلغت 130 ناديًا من مختلف أنحاء ‌القارة في بطولتي دوري أبطال أفريقيا وكأس الكونفدرالية لموسم 2025-2026.