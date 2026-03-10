The Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, received the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Qadisiyah Club, Badr bin Suleiman Al-Raziza, in his office at the Emirate's Diwan yesterday (Monday), who presented him with the final report for the third edition of the Ramadan season at Al-Qadisiyah.



The Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province praised the various initiatives and activities that contribute to stimulating community engagement in the region, emphasizing that such programs reflect the expanding role of sports clubs to include contributions to community service and enhance their presence in social and cultural aspects, which helps to instill positive values and encourage a spirit of initiative and joint work.



Al-Raziza presented a report to the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province on the highlights of the third edition of the Ramadan season at Al-Qadisiyah, which included a variety of programs and activities, including a Quran competition that saw wide participation from various groups, in addition to several social and cultural activities that targeted different segments of the community and contributed to enhancing the Ramadan atmosphere and reinforcing values of solidarity and mutual support.



Al-Raziza expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province for his interest and support for the community and cultural activities offered by the club, affirming that this support serves as a motivation to continue working and providing quality initiatives that benefit the community.