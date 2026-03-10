استقبل نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة أمس (الإثنين)، رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة نادي القادسية بدر بن سليمان الرزيزاء، الذي قدّم له التقرير الختامي لموسم القادسية الرمضاني في نسخته الثالثة.


ونوه نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية بالمبادرات والفعاليات المتنوعة التي تسهم في تنشيط الحراك المجتمعي في المنطقة، مؤكداً أن مثل هذه البرامج تعكس اتساع دور الأندية الرياضية ليشمل الإسهام في خدمة المجتمع وتعزيز حضورها في الجوانب الاجتماعية والثقافية، بما يسهم في ترسيخ القيم الإيجابية وتحفيز روح المبادرة والعمل المشترك.


وقدم الرزيزاء عرضاً لنائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية عن أبرز ما تضمنه موسم القادسية الرمضاني في نسخته الثالثة من برامج وفعاليات متنوعة، من بينها مسابقة القرآن الكريم التي شهدت مشاركة واسعة من مختلف الفئات، إلى جانب عدد من الأنشطة الاجتماعية والثقافية التي استهدفت مختلف شرائح المجتمع وأسهمت في تعزيز الأجواء الرمضانية وترسيخ قيم الترابط والتكافل.


ورفع الرزيزاء شكره وتقديره لنائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية على اهتمامه ودعمه للأنشطة المجتمعية والثقافية التي يقدمها النادي، مؤكداً أن هذا الدعم يمثل دافعاً لمواصلة العمل وتقديم المبادرات النوعية التي تخدم المجتمع.