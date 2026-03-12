The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that the air defense forces and the Royal Saudi Air Force were able to carry out a series of interception and destruction operations against drones and ballistic missiles targeting various areas within the Kingdom.

Major General Al-Maliki explained that the air defenses intercepted and destroyed a number of drones in the Empty Quarter that were heading towards the Shaybah field, where the operations included the interception and destruction of two drones in the first attempt, followed by two other drones in a similar incident, in addition to the interception and destruction of three more drones in the same direction. The Empty Quarter also witnessed another incident in which two additional drones heading towards the Shaybah field were intercepted and destroyed.

He added that the air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards the Eastern Province, and also dealt with other threats in the same area, which included the interception and destruction of four drones in one incident, and two drones in another incident.

Al-Maliki pointed out that the specialized forces intercepted and destroyed five drones east of Al-Kharj Governorate, in addition to intercepting and destroying two drones in Hafr Al-Batin. The air defenses also managed to intercept and destroy six ballistic missiles that were heading towards Prince Sultan Air Base.

The official spokesperson confirmed that the Ministry of Defense continues to take all necessary measures to protect the security of the Kingdom and its resources, and to confront any threat targeting civilians and civilian objects.