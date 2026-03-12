صرّح المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، أن قوات الدفاع الجوي والقوات الجوية الملكية السعودية تمكّنت من تنفيذ سلسلة من عمليات الاعتراض والتدمير ضد طائرات مسيّرة وصواريخ باليستية استهدفت مناطق مختلفة داخل المملكة.
وأوضح اللواء المالكي، أن الدفاعات الجوية اعترضت ودمّرت عدداً من الطائرات المسيّرة في الربع الخالي كانت متجهة نحو حقل شيبة، حيث شملت العمليات اعتراض وتدمير مسيّرتين في المحاولة الأولى، تلتها مسيّرتان أخريان في حادثة مماثلة، إضافة إلى اعتراض وتدمير ثلاث مسيّرات أخرى في الاتجاه نفسه. كما شهدت منطقة الربع الخالي حادثة أخرى تم خلالها اعتراض وتدمير مسيّرتين إضافيتين كانت متجهة إلى حقل شيبة.
وأضاف، أن الدفاعات الجوية اعترضت ودمّرت صاروخاً باليستياً أُطلق باتجاه المنطقة الشرقية، كما تم التعامل مع تهديدات أخرى في المنطقة نفسها، شملت اعتراض وتدمير أربع مسيّرات في حادثة، ومسيّرتين في حادثة أخرى.
وأشار المالكي إلى أن القوات المختصة اعترضت ودمّرت خمس مسيّرات شرق محافظة الخرج، إضافة إلى اعتراض وتدمير مسيّرتين في حفر الباطن. كما تمكّنت الدفاعات الجوية من اعتراض وتدمير ستة صواريخ باليستية كانت متجهة نحو قاعدة الأمير سلطان الجوية.
وأكد المتحدث الرسمي أن وزارة الدفاع مستمرة في اتخاذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة لحماية أمن المملكة ومقدراتها، والتصدي لأي تهديد يستهدف المدنيين والأعيان المدنية.
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that the air defense forces and the Royal Saudi Air Force were able to carry out a series of interception and destruction operations against drones and ballistic missiles targeting various areas within the Kingdom.
Major General Al-Maliki explained that the air defenses intercepted and destroyed a number of drones in the Empty Quarter that were heading towards the Shaybah field, where the operations included the interception and destruction of two drones in the first attempt, followed by two other drones in a similar incident, in addition to the interception and destruction of three more drones in the same direction. The Empty Quarter also witnessed another incident in which two additional drones heading towards the Shaybah field were intercepted and destroyed.
He added that the air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards the Eastern Province, and also dealt with other threats in the same area, which included the interception and destruction of four drones in one incident, and two drones in another incident.
Al-Maliki pointed out that the specialized forces intercepted and destroyed five drones east of Al-Kharj Governorate, in addition to intercepting and destroying two drones in Hafr Al-Batin. The air defenses also managed to intercept and destroy six ballistic missiles that were heading towards Prince Sultan Air Base.
The official spokesperson confirmed that the Ministry of Defense continues to take all necessary measures to protect the security of the Kingdom and its resources, and to confront any threat targeting civilians and civilian objects.