صرّح المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، أن قوات الدفاع الجوي والقوات الجوية الملكية السعودية تمكّنت من تنفيذ سلسلة من عمليات الاعتراض والتدمير ضد طائرات مسيّرة وصواريخ باليستية استهدفت مناطق مختلفة داخل المملكة.

وأوضح اللواء المالكي، أن الدفاعات الجوية اعترضت ودمّرت عدداً من الطائرات المسيّرة في الربع الخالي كانت متجهة نحو حقل شيبة، حيث شملت العمليات اعتراض وتدمير مسيّرتين في المحاولة الأولى، تلتها مسيّرتان أخريان في حادثة مماثلة، إضافة إلى اعتراض وتدمير ثلاث مسيّرات أخرى في الاتجاه نفسه. كما شهدت منطقة الربع الخالي حادثة أخرى تم خلالها اعتراض وتدمير مسيّرتين إضافيتين كانت متجهة إلى حقل شيبة.

وأضاف، أن الدفاعات الجوية اعترضت ودمّرت صاروخاً باليستياً أُطلق باتجاه المنطقة الشرقية، كما تم التعامل مع تهديدات أخرى في المنطقة نفسها، شملت اعتراض وتدمير أربع مسيّرات في حادثة، ومسيّرتين في حادثة أخرى.

وأشار المالكي إلى أن القوات المختصة اعترضت ودمّرت خمس مسيّرات شرق محافظة الخرج، إضافة إلى اعتراض وتدمير مسيّرتين في حفر الباطن. كما تمكّنت الدفاعات الجوية من اعتراض وتدمير ستة صواريخ باليستية كانت متجهة نحو قاعدة الأمير سلطان الجوية.

وأكد المتحدث الرسمي أن وزارة الدفاع مستمرة في اتخاذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة لحماية أمن المملكة ومقدراتها، والتصدي لأي تهديد يستهدف المدنيين والأعيان المدنية.