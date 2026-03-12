The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the General Authority for Foreign Trade, is hosting today a meeting of the Ministers of Trade of Arab countries, as part of the preparations for the fourteenth ministerial conference of the World Trade Organization, scheduled to be held in Yaoundé, Cameroon, from March 26 to 29, 2026.

The meeting will be opened by the Minister of Trade and Chairman of the Board of the General Authority for Foreign Trade, Dr. Majid Abdullah Al-Qasabi, who will lead the ministerial meeting held via video conference, with the participation of the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Arab League, the World Trade Organization, and the Islamic Development Bank.

The meeting aims to unify the negotiating positions of Arab countries and define their priorities towards the World Trade Organization, enhancing their active presence in discussions at the upcoming ministerial conference, and contributing to achieving balanced outcomes that reflect their developmental and economic interests.

The ministers are expected to adopt the joint Arab ministerial statement, which embodies a unified vision regarding key issues, foremost among them the reform of the World Trade Organization, enhancing the developmental dimension in the multilateral trading system, advancing agricultural negotiations, and ensuring food security.