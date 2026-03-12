تستضيف المملكة العربية السعودية، ممثلة بالهيئة العامة للتجارة الخارجية، اليوم، اجتماع وزراء التجارة في الدول العربية، وذلك ضمن التحضيرات للمؤتمر الوزاري الرابع عشر لمنظمة التجارة العالمية، المقرر عقده في مدينة ياوندي بالكاميرون خلال الفترة من 26 إلى 29 مارس 2026م.
ويفتتح وزير التجارة ورئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للتجارة الخارجية، الدكتور ماجد عبدالله القصبي، أعمال الاجتماع الوزاري الذي يُعقد عبر الاتصال المرئي، بمشاركة الأمانة العامة لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، وجامعة الدول العربية، ومنظمة التجارة العالمية، والبنك الإسلامي للتنمية.
ويهدف الاجتماع إلى توحيد المواقف التفاوضية للدول العربية وتحديد أولوياتها تجاه منظمة التجارة العالمية، بما يعزز حضورها الفاعل في مناقشات المؤتمر الوزاري القادم، ويسهم في تحقيق نتائج متوازنة تعكس مصالحها التنموية والاقتصادية.
ومن المنتظر أن يعتمد الوزراء البيان الوزاري العربي المشترك، الذي يجسّد رؤية موحدة تجاه القضايا المحورية، وفي مقدمتها إصلاح منظمة التجارة العالمية، وتعزيز البعد التنموي في النظام التجاري متعدد الأطراف، ودفع مفاوضات الزراعة، وضمان الأمن الغذائي.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the General Authority for Foreign Trade, is hosting today a meeting of the Ministers of Trade of Arab countries, as part of the preparations for the fourteenth ministerial conference of the World Trade Organization, scheduled to be held in Yaoundé, Cameroon, from March 26 to 29, 2026.
The meeting will be opened by the Minister of Trade and Chairman of the Board of the General Authority for Foreign Trade, Dr. Majid Abdullah Al-Qasabi, who will lead the ministerial meeting held via video conference, with the participation of the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Arab League, the World Trade Organization, and the Islamic Development Bank.
The meeting aims to unify the negotiating positions of Arab countries and define their priorities towards the World Trade Organization, enhancing their active presence in discussions at the upcoming ministerial conference, and contributing to achieving balanced outcomes that reflect their developmental and economic interests.
The ministers are expected to adopt the joint Arab ministerial statement, which embodies a unified vision regarding key issues, foremost among them the reform of the World Trade Organization, enhancing the developmental dimension in the multilateral trading system, advancing agricultural negotiations, and ensuring food security.