تستضيف المملكة العربية السعودية، ممثلة بالهيئة العامة للتجارة الخارجية، اليوم، اجتماع وزراء التجارة في الدول العربية، وذلك ضمن التحضيرات للمؤتمر الوزاري الرابع عشر لمنظمة التجارة العالمية، المقرر عقده في مدينة ياوندي بالكاميرون خلال الفترة من 26 إلى 29 مارس 2026م.

ويفتتح وزير التجارة ورئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للتجارة الخارجية، الدكتور ماجد عبدالله القصبي، أعمال الاجتماع الوزاري الذي يُعقد عبر الاتصال المرئي، بمشاركة الأمانة العامة لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، وجامعة الدول العربية، ومنظمة التجارة العالمية، والبنك الإسلامي للتنمية.

ويهدف الاجتماع إلى توحيد المواقف التفاوضية للدول العربية وتحديد أولوياتها تجاه منظمة التجارة العالمية، بما يعزز حضورها الفاعل في مناقشات المؤتمر الوزاري القادم، ويسهم في تحقيق نتائج متوازنة تعكس مصالحها التنموية والاقتصادية.

ومن المنتظر أن يعتمد الوزراء البيان الوزاري العربي المشترك، الذي يجسّد رؤية موحدة تجاه القضايا المحورية، وفي مقدمتها إصلاح منظمة التجارة العالمية، وتعزيز البعد التنموي في النظام التجاري متعدد الأطراف، ودفع مفاوضات الزراعة، وضمان الأمن الغذائي.