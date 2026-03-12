The German team Bayer Leverkusen drew with their English guest Arsenal, with each team scoring one goal, in the match that took place this evening at the BayArena in the city of Leverkusen, Germany.



The home team scored first through their German captain Robert Andrich in the 46th minute, while Arsenal's German player Kai Havertz scored in the 89th minute.



The return match is scheduled to be played next Tuesday at the Emirates Stadium in the British capital, London.