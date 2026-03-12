تعادل فريق بايرليفركوزن الألماني مع ضيفه آرسنال الإنجليزي بهدف لكلٍ منهما، في المواجهة التي أقيمت مساء اليوم على ملعب باي أرينا بمدينة ليفركوزن الألمانية.


وسجل أصحاب الأرض أولاً عبر القائد الألماني روبرت أندريتش في الدقيقة الـ46، فيما سجل لآرسنال اللاعب الألماني كاي هافيرتز في الدقيقة الـ89.


ومن المقرر أن تُلعب مواجهة الإياب الثلاثاء القادم على ملعب الإمارات بالعاصمة البريطانية لندن.