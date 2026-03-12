تعادل فريق بايرليفركوزن الألماني مع ضيفه آرسنال الإنجليزي بهدف لكلٍ منهما، في المواجهة التي أقيمت مساء اليوم على ملعب باي أرينا بمدينة ليفركوزن الألمانية.
وسجل أصحاب الأرض أولاً عبر القائد الألماني روبرت أندريتش في الدقيقة الـ46، فيما سجل لآرسنال اللاعب الألماني كاي هافيرتز في الدقيقة الـ89.
ومن المقرر أن تُلعب مواجهة الإياب الثلاثاء القادم على ملعب الإمارات بالعاصمة البريطانية لندن.
The German team Bayer Leverkusen drew with their English guest Arsenal, with each team scoring one goal, in the match that took place this evening at the BayArena in the city of Leverkusen, Germany.
The home team scored first through their German captain Robert Andrich in the 46th minute, while Arsenal's German player Kai Havertz scored in the 89th minute.
The return match is scheduled to be played next Tuesday at the Emirates Stadium in the British capital, London.