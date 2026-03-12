دشن وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للموانئ المهندس صالح بن ناصر الجاسر، بحضور محافظ هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك المهندس سهيل بن محمد أبانمي، ورئيس الهيئة العامة للموانئ المهندس سليمان بن خالد المزروع، مبادرة المسارات اللوجستية، التي تهدف إلى توفير ممرات تشغيلية مخصصة لاستقبال الحاويات والبضائع المحولة من موانئ المنطقة الشرقية بالمملكة وموانئ دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، إلى ميناء جدة الإسلامي وموانئ المملكة على ساحل البحر الأحمر، بما يعزز كفاءة سلاسل الإمداد ويسهم في تسهيل حركة البضائع بين موانئ المملكة.

ونوه وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية خلال جولته الميدانية بالدعم الكبير الذي تحظى به منظومة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي عهده الأمين الأمير محمد بن سلمان.

وقال: إن المملكة كمركز لوجستي عالمي مستمرة في مختلف الظروف لضمان استقرار سلاسل الإمداد، ودعم الأسواق الإقليمية والعالمية والحفاظ على انسيابية تدفق السلع والمواد عبر حركة خطوط التجارة الدولية.

وبين الجاسر أن ميناء جدة الإسلامي وبقية موانئ المملكة على الساحل الغربي تقوم بدور محوري كبير من خلال استيعاب الشحنات والحاويات المحولة من الموانئ الواقعة على الساحل الشرقي للمملكة، واستقبال الحاويات القادمة من موانئ دول الخليج العربية، والربط مع الأسواق الإقليمية والدولية.

وأكد وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية على الجاهزية العالية التي تتمتع بها منظومة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية وقدراتها الواسعة والمتنوعة للاستجابة السريعة لمتطلبات حركة سلاسل الإمداد، مشيداً بمتانة البنية التحتية ومرونة الخدمات اللوجستية بالمملكة، مما مكّنها من التعامل السريع مع التحولات الراهنة، وتفعيل ممرات لوجستية بديلة لضمان استمرار حركة التجارة وسلاسل الإمداد في المنطقة.

الجاسر يدشن المسارات اللوجستية من موانئ الساحل الغربي

وأضاف: إن منظومة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية وفي ظل التسهيلات الواسعة التي تقدمها القيادة الرشيدة، تعمل بكفاءة وانتظام عبر تعزيز الطاقة التشغيلية للموانئ والمطارات وشبكات النقل، بما يضمن استقرار سلاسل الإمداد ودعم الأسواق المحلية والإقليمية بكفاءة وموثوقية.

خطوة مهمة لتعزيز تكامل الإجراءات الجمركية واللوجستية

من جانبه، أوضح محافظ هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك المهندس سهيل بن محمد أبانمي أن مبادرة المسارات اللوجستية تمثل خطوة مهمة لتعزيز تكامل الإجراءات الجمركية واللوجستية بين موانئ المملكة وموانئ دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي.

وأشار إلى أن الهيئة تعمل بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة على تسهيل حركة البضائع وتسريع إجراءات التخليص الجمركي، بما يدعم انسيابية سلاسل الإمداد ويعزز كفاءة حركة التجارة الإقليمية والدولية.

وأضاف أبانمي أن الهيئة من خلال جميع المنافذ الجمركية بالمملكة تتيح خدمة النقل بالعبور التي تمكّن من نقل البضائع عبر أراضي المملكة إلى دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي عبر المنافذ البرية والبحرية والجوية، إلى جانب الخدمات التي تقدمها الهيئة من خلال مناطق الإيداع في مختلف مناطق المملكة، حيث تتيح للمستوردين والمصدرين إمكانية تخزين البضائع مع تعليق الرسوم والضرائب، وإدارة بضائعهم بمرونة وكفاءة عالية قبل فسحها جمركيًا أو إعادة تصديرها إلى خارج المملكة، بما يسهم في تسهيل حركة التجارة وتسريع عمليات سلسلة الإمداد، ويعزز مكانة المملكة كمركز لوجستي عالمي.

وأكد أن هذه الجهود تعكس الدور الذي تضطلع به المملكة في دعم تكامل سلاسل الإمداد وتعزيز انسيابية حركة التجارة الدولية، بما يرسخ مكانتها محورًا لوجستيًا يسهم في تسهيل تدفق السلع وخدمة الحركة التجارية بين الدول.

من جهته، قال رئيس الهيئة العامة للموانئ المهندس سليمان بن خالد المزروع إن هذه المسارات هي نتاج دعم القيادة الملهمة وتكامل مع القطاع الحكومي وشراكة مع القطاع الخاص لضمان استمرارية حركة سلاسل الإمداد وتعزيز انسيابية تدفق البضائع، مؤكداً أن الموانئ السعودية تمتلك قدرات تشغيلية متقدمة وبنية تحتية متكاملة مكّنتها من استيعاب التحولات في حركة التجارة، واستقبال الحاويات والبضائع المحوّلة بكفاءة عالية، لا سيما عبر موانئ الساحل الغربي وفي مقدمتها ميناء جدة الإسلامي، بما يعكس جاهزية الموانئ السعودية وقدرتها الاستيعابية وكفاءتها التشغيلية في دعم التجارة الإقليمية والدولية.

وخلال جولته في الميناء ترأس وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية اجتماع مركز التحكم والسيطرة في ميناء جدة الإسلامي، واستمع إلى ايجاز عن عمليات المناولة وحركة السفن والبواخر وعمليات الشحن والتفريغ، عقب ذلك قام بجولة ميدانية تفقد خلالها محطات الحاويات والمناطق اللوجستية في الميناء ومراكز إعادة التصدير، وفي نهاية الجولة التقى العاملين في الميناء مثمناً جهودهم ومنوهاً بالتعاون الكبير والتنسيق المثمر مع كافة الجهات في القطاعين العام والخاص لتحقيق توجيهات القيادة الرشيدة في هذا القطاع الحيوي.

يذكر أن ميناء جدة الإسلامي يُعد أكبر ميناء محوري على البحر الأحمر، وأحد أهم المراكز اللوجستية في المنطقة، كما تتمتع موانئ المملكة على ساحل البحر الأحمر بطاقة استيعابية تتجاوز 18.6 مليون حاوية قياسية سنوياً، ما يعزز قدرتها على دعم حركة التجارة الدولية واستيعاب التحولات في مسارات سلاسل الإمداد العالمية.