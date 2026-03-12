The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation rejected the complaint submitted by Al-Ittihad Club against Al-Ahli striker "Ivan Toney" following his celebration of the goal scored in the match between the two teams in the Roshan Saudi League, which Al-Ittihad lost with a score of three goals to one.



Al-Ittihad Club had filed a complaint against Toney on the grounds of him making obscene, insulting, and discriminatory gestures towards Al-Ittihad's fans during his goal celebration. The Disciplinary Committee, in an official statement issued today, Thursday, indicated that after Al-Ittihad completed the formal procedures, the committee communicated with the player "Ivan Toney" to respond to the allegations made in the complaint submitted by Al-Ittihad. The complaint was accepted from a formal perspective, while it was rejected from a substantive perspective.