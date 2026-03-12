رفضت لجنة الانضباط والأخلاق بالاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، الشكوى التي تقدم بها نادي الاتحاد ضد مهاجم فريق الأهلي«إيفان توني» بعد احتفاليته بالهدف المسجل في مباراة الفريقين في دوري روشن السعودي التي خسرها الاتحاد بنتيجة 3 أهداف مقابل هدف.

وكان نادي الاتحاد قد تقدم بشكوى ضد توني بداعي قيامه بإشارات بذيئة ومهينة ومسيئة وتمييزية تجاه جمهور نادي الاتحاد أثناء احتفاله بالهدف. وأشارت لجنة الانضباط، عبر بيان رسمي صادر اليوم (الخميس)، إلى أنه بعد استكمال نادي الاتحاد للإجراءات الشكلية قامت اللجنة بمخاطبة اللاعب «إيفان توني» للرد على ما ورد في الشكوى المقدمة من نادي الاتحاد، وتم قبول الشكوى من الناحية الشكلية بينما تم رفضها من الناحية الموضوعية.