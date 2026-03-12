رفضت لجنة الانضباط والأخلاق بالاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، الشكوى التي تقدم بها نادي الاتحاد ضد مهاجم فريق الأهلي«إيفان توني» بعد احتفاليته بالهدف المسجل في مباراة الفريقين في دوري روشن السعودي التي خسرها الاتحاد بنتيجة 3 أهداف مقابل هدف.
وكان نادي الاتحاد قد تقدم بشكوى ضد توني بداعي قيامه بإشارات بذيئة ومهينة ومسيئة وتمييزية تجاه جمهور نادي الاتحاد أثناء احتفاله بالهدف. وأشارت لجنة الانضباط، عبر بيان رسمي صادر اليوم (الخميس)، إلى أنه بعد استكمال نادي الاتحاد للإجراءات الشكلية قامت اللجنة بمخاطبة اللاعب «إيفان توني» للرد على ما ورد في الشكوى المقدمة من نادي الاتحاد، وتم قبول الشكوى من الناحية الشكلية بينما تم رفضها من الناحية الموضوعية.
The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation rejected the complaint submitted by Al-Ittihad Club against Al-Ahli striker "Ivan Toney" following his celebration of the goal scored in the match between the two teams in the Roshan Saudi League, which Al-Ittihad lost with a score of three goals to one.
Al-Ittihad Club had filed a complaint against Toney on the grounds of him making obscene, insulting, and discriminatory gestures towards Al-Ittihad's fans during his goal celebration. The Disciplinary Committee, in an official statement issued today, Thursday, indicated that after Al-Ittihad completed the formal procedures, the committee communicated with the player "Ivan Toney" to respond to the allegations made in the complaint submitted by Al-Ittihad. The complaint was accepted from a formal perspective, while it was rejected from a substantive perspective.