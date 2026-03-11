The Association of Mothers of the Abducted expressed its deep concern over the enforced disappearance of Dr. Ashwaq Suleiman Al-Shamiiri, who was abducted on November 25, 2025, from her home in Sana'a. Today (Wednesday), Yemeni media sources revealed the abduction of journalist Yasser Hassan by the Houthis, following his documentation of the collapse of a historical building in the Yareem district of Ibb governorate in central Yemen.



Media sources clarified that Hassan was abducted while filming the "Dar Al-Hukuma" located in the city of Yareem, which collapsed at the end of last week.



The sources indicated that Hassan was transferred to Houthi intelligence prisons in Ibb, and according to the sources, Yasser Hassan is active in the field of photographing and documenting weddings, social events, and local initiatives.



A historical building known as "Dar Al-Hukuma" in the city of Yareem in Ibb governorate collapsed due to rain and neglect, despite being nearly 50 years old.



On another note, the Association of Mothers of the Abducted held the Houthi group fully responsible for the life and safety of academic Ashwaq Al-Shamiiri, demanding the immediate disclosure of her fate and whereabouts, enabling her to communicate with her family, and her immediate release.



The association called on the international community to pressure the Houthi group to stop these ongoing violations, open an investigation into the incident of storming her home and her enforced disappearance, and hold those responsible accountable, expressing its condemnation of the continued abduction of Al-Shamiiri and the violations she and her children are subjected to, starting from her abduction, the storming of her home, her being taken to an unknown location, and her complete concealment without respect for the customs and traditions of Yemeni society and Yemeni law.



The association stated that the policy of enforced disappearance not only threatens the victims and their families but also undermines the foundations of justice and the rule of law.



It is worth mentioning that the Houthis continue to abduct and conceal, alongside Ashwaq Al-Shamiiri, Sahar Al-Khulani, Sarah Al-Faiq, Samira Balh, Iman Al-Bashiri, in addition to Fatima Al-Arouli, for whom a death sentence has been issued.