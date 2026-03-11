فيما أعربت رابطة أمهات المختطفين عن قلقها البالغ جراء الإخفاء القسري للدكتورة أشواق سليمان الشميري، التي أختطفت في 25 نوفمبر 2025، من منزلها في صنعاء، كشفت مصادر إعلامية يمنية اليوم (الأربعاء) عن اختطاف الحوثي للمصور الصحفي ياسر حسن، على خلفية توثيقه انهيار مبنى أثري في مديرية يريم بمحافظة إب وسط اليمن.


وأوضحت مصادر إعلامية أن حسن اختُطف أثناء تصويره «دار الحكومة» الكائن في مدينة يريم، الذي تعرض لانهيار نهاية الأسبوع الماضي.


وأشارت المصادر إلى أنه تم نقل حسن إلى سجون المخابرات الحوثية في إب، وبحسب المصادر فإن ياسر حسن ينشط في مجال تصوير وتوثيق الأعراس والمناسبات الاجتماعية والمبادرات المحلية.


وكان مبنى أثري يُطلق عليه «دار الحكومة» في مدينة يريم بمحافظة إب قد انهار، جراء الأمطار والإهمال، مع أنه يعود عمره إلى قرابة 5 عقود.


من جهة أخرى، حمّلت رابطة أمهات المختطفين جماعة الحوثي المسؤولية الكاملة عن حياة وسلامة الأكاديمية أشواق الشميري، مطالبة بضرورة الكشف فوراً عن مصيرها ومكان احتجازها وتمكينها من التواصل مع أسرتها والإفراج الفوري عنها.


وطالبت الرابطة المجتمع الدولي بالضغط على جماعة الحوثي لوقف هذه الانتهاكات المستمرة وفتح تحقيق في واقعة اقتحام منزلها وإخفائها قسراً ومحاسبة المسؤولين عنها، معربة عن إدانتها لاستمرار اختطاف الشميري وما تتعرض له وأطفالها من انتهاكات ابتداء من اختطافها واقتحام منزلها واقتيادها إلى جهة مجهولة وإخفائها تماماً دون احترام لعرف وتقاليد المجتمع اليمني وللقانون اليمني.


وقالت الرابطة: إن سياسة الإخفاء القسري لا تهدد الضحايا وأسرهم فحسب، بل تقوّض أسس العدالة وسيادة القانون.


يذكر أن الحوثي لا يزال يختطف ويخفي إلى جانب أشواق الشميري، سحر الخولاني، وسارة الفائق، وسميرة بلح، وإيمان البشيري، بالإضافة إلى فاطمة العرولي الذي أصدر حكماً بإعدامها.