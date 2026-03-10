The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, strongly condemned the targeting of the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates in Kurdistan, Iraq.

He affirmed that this attack constitutes a serious violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and represents a dangerous escalation that threatens the safety and security of diplomats and staff working in those missions. He emphasized the solidarity of the Gulf Cooperation Council with the United Arab Emirates against this aggression and its rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that threaten security and stability in the region.