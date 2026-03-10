أدان الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، بأشد العبارات استهداف القنصلية العامة لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة في كردستان العراق.

وأكد أن هذا الاعتداء يُعد انتهاكًا جسيمًا لاتفاقية فيينا للعلاقات الدبلوماسية، كما يمثل تصعيدًا خطيرًا يهدد أمن وسلامة الدبلوماسيين والعاملين في تلك البعثات، مشددًا على وقوف مجلس التعاون وتضامنه مع دولة الإمارات ضد هذا الاعتداء، ورفضه لكافة أشكال العنف والإرهاب التي تهدد الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.