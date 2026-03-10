جهّزت وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد 1650 جامعاً ومسجداً مسانداً في مدينة مكة المكرمة والمنطقة المركزية، إلى جانب عدد من المصليات بالفنادق القريبة من المسجد الحرام؛ للتوسعة على المصلين في صلاتي التراويح والقيام، مع بدء العشر الأواخر من شهر رمضان المبارك.

يأتي ذلك ضمن جهود الوزارة لتخفيف الكثافة داخل المسجد الحرام. إذ دعت الوزارة كافة المصلين وضيوف الرحمن من المعتمرين والزوار لأداء الصلاة في الجوامع والمساجد والمصليات المهيأة تخفيفاً للزحام في المسجد الحرام، مشيرة إلى أن مضاعفة الأجر داخل حدود الحرم لا تقتصر على الصلاة بالمسجد الحرام فقط، فمساجد وجوامع مكة كلها داخل نطاق الحرم.