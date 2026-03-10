The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance has prepared 1,650 supporting mosques and prayer halls in the city of Mecca and the central area, along with several prayer areas in nearby hotels to accommodate worshippers during the Taraweeh and Qiyam prayers, as the last ten days of the blessed month of Ramadan begin.

This comes as part of the ministry's efforts to reduce congestion inside the Grand Mosque. The ministry has called upon all worshippers and guests of Allah, including Umrah performers and visitors, to perform prayers in the prepared mosques and prayer halls to alleviate the crowding in the Grand Mosque, noting that the multiplied reward within the boundaries of the sanctuary is not limited to prayers in the Grand Mosque only, as all mosques in Mecca fall within the sanctuary area.