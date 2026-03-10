اطمأن أمير الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز على صحة معرّف السرحان في قارا محمد بن أحمد الوديعة، إثر عملية جراحية أجراها أخيراً.

وعبّر الأمير فيصل بن نواف، خلال اتصال هاتفي، عن تمنياته له بدوام الصحة والعافية، سائلاً الله أن يمنّ عليه بالشفاء العاجل.