اطمأن أمير الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز على صحة معرّف السرحان في قارا محمد بن أحمد الوديعة، إثر عملية جراحية أجراها أخيراً.
وعبّر الأمير فيصل بن نواف، خلال اتصال هاتفي، عن تمنياته له بدوام الصحة والعافية، سائلاً الله أن يمنّ عليه بالشفاء العاجل.
Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz of Al-Jouf checked on the health of the Sarhan identifier in Qara, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Wadi'a, following a surgical operation he underwent recently.
During a phone call, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf expressed his wishes for him to have continued health and wellness, asking God to grant him a speedy recovery.