The president of Al Ahly SC, Mahmoud El Khatib, issued a series of significant decisions following the decline in his team's results in the Egyptian league, the latest of which was a loss to Tala'ea El Gaish with a score of (2-1), which has cost the league champion and the most successful club in local and continental titles to be in third place in the Egyptian league.



The decisions made by the president of Al Ahly SC are as follows:



‏



‏- A 30% deduction from the salaries of the first-team players, with 25% of their contract values suspended until the team's position in the competition for the league and the African Champions League is determined.



‏- Assigning Yassin Mansour, the vice president of the club, and Sayed Abdel Hafiz, a board member, to begin an evaluation of all personnel in the football sector, including technical, administrative, and medical staff, in addition to studying a complete restructuring of the sector at the level of the first team, youth sectors, women's football, and academies.



‏- Advancing the travel date of the Al Ahly delegation to Tunisia in preparation for the match against Esperance in the first leg of the African Champions League quarter-finals, as the delegation will leave Cairo Airport the day after tomorrow, Thursday, instead of Friday, to allow more time for the coaching staff to prepare for the anticipated match.