أصدر رئيس النادي الأهلي المصري محمود الخطيب سلسلة من القرارات الكبيرة، وذلك عقب تراجع نتائج فريقه في الدوري المصري، وكان آخرها الخسارة أمام طلائع الجيش بنتيجة (2-1)، وهو ما جعل بطل الدوري وأكثر من حقق ألقاباً محلية وقارية، في المركز الثالث في الدوري المصري. وجاءت قرارات رئيس النادي الأهلي المصري على النحو التالي: ‏- خصم 30% من رواتب لاعبي الفريق الأول، مع تعليق 25% من قيمة عقودهم لحين حسم موقف الفريق من المنافسة على بطولتي الدوري ودوري أبطال أفريقيا. ‏- تكليف نائب رئيس النادي ياسين منصور، وعضو مجلس الإدارة سيد عبدالحفيظ ببدء تقييم لجميع العاملين في قطاع الكرة، بما يشمل الأجهزة الفنية والإدارية والطبية، إلى جانب دراسة إعادة هيكلة القطاع بالكامل على مستوى الفريق الأول وقطاعات الناشئين والكرة النسائية والأكاديميات. ‏- تقديم موعد سفر بعثة الأهلي إلى تونس استعداداً لمواجهة الترجي في ذهاب ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أفريقيا، إذ ستغادر البعثة مطار القاهرة بعد غد (الخميس)، بدلاً من الجمعة، لإتاحة مزيد من الوقت أمام الجهاز الفني للتحضير للمباراة المرتقبة.