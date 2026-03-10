استقبل أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة اليوم الثلاثاء، الطالب تميم بن سعود العنزي والطالبة بيان بنت عبدالله باعقيل الفائزيْن في المسابقة المحلية على جائزة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز لحفظ القرآن الكريم وتلاوته وتفسيره في دورتها الـ27، حيث كرّم سموه الفائزيْن تقديراً لتميّزهما في حفظ كتاب الله الكريم، بحضور مدير عام التعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية الدكتورة منيرة بنت بدر المهاشير.

وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن العناية بالقرآن الكريم وأهله تمثل نهجاً راسخاً قامت عليه هذه البلاد منذ تأسيسها، مشيراً إلى أن ما توليه المملكة من اهتمام بكتاب الله الكريم يجسد مكانته العظيمة في نفوس أبنائها، ويعكس حرصها على غرس القيم الإسلامية وتعزيز ارتباط الأجيال بالقرآن الكريم، مضيفاً أن مسابقات القرآن الكريم تسهم في تشجيع الناشئة للإقبال على حفظه وتدبر معانيه، وترسخ القيم الإسلامية في نفوسهم، بما يسهم في بناء جيل واعٍ متمسك بدينه وقيمه.

وثمّنت المهاشير هذا التكريم، معربةً عن شكرها وتقديرها لأمير المنطقة الشرقية على دعمه واهتمامه بأبنائه وبناته من الطلبة المتميزين، وحرصه على تشجيع حفظة كتاب الله الكريم، مؤكدةً أن ما حققه الطلبة يعكس الجهود التي تبذلها المدارس وبرامج حفظ القرآن الكريم في رعاية الموهوبين وتنمية قدراتهم.