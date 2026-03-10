The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received in his office at the Emirate today, Tuesday, student Tamim bin Saud Al-Anzi and student Bayan bint Abdullah Ba'aqeel, the winners of the local competition for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Award for Memorizing, Reciting, and Interpreting the Holy Quran in its 27th session. His Highness honored the winners in recognition of their excellence in memorizing the Holy Book, in the presence of the Director General of Education in the Eastern Province, Dr. Munira bint Badr Al-Muhashir.

The Prince of the Eastern Province affirmed that caring for the Holy Quran and its people represents a firm approach that this country has adhered to since its establishment, pointing out that the attention the Kingdom gives to the Holy Book reflects its great status in the hearts of its people and demonstrates its commitment to instilling Islamic values and strengthening the connection of generations with the Holy Quran. He added that Quran competitions contribute to encouraging the youth to engage in memorizing it and contemplating its meanings, and they instill Islamic values in their hearts, which helps in building a conscious generation that adheres to its religion and values.

Al-Muhashir appreciated this honor, expressing her gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the Eastern Province for his support and interest in his distinguished students, and his keenness to encourage the memorizers of the Holy Book. She affirmed that the achievements of the students reflect the efforts made by schools and Quran memorization programs in nurturing talents and developing their abilities.