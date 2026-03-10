سجل المرصد الإعلامي لمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي لجرائم إسرائيل ضد الفلسطينيين، (1318) جريمة على مدى الفترة بين 3 - 9 مارس 2026، حيث وثق (41) شهيدًا من بينهم (15) في قطاع غزة، بالإضافة إلى انتشال (20) جثمانًا وإصابة (30)، فيما سجلت مدن وقرى الضفة الغربية سقوط 6 شهداء و(59) جريحًا، ليصل مجموع من سقط من الفلسطينيين على مدى الفترة بين 7 أكتوبر 2023، وحتى 9 مارس 2026، إلى (73053) شهيدًا، و(181413) جريحًا.
وفي الضفة الغربية والقدس بلغ عدد الاقتحامات الإسرائيلية (443) اقتحامًا، اعتقلت خلالها قوات الاحتلال (323) فلسطينيًا، واحتلت (32) منزلًا, وواصلت على مدى الأسبوع المنصرم منع المصلين من الوصول إلى المسجد الأقصى المبارك، كما منعت صلاتي العشاء والتراويح بالإضافة إلى صلاة الجمعة، وأغلقت الحرم الإبراهيمي في الخليل ومنعت الصلاة فيه.
وبلغ عدد اعتداءات المستوطنين على القرى والتجمعات البدوية الفلسطينية على مدى الأسبوع الماضي (67) اعتداءً، قتلوا خلالها فلسطينيين اثنين وجرحوا 3، كما أطلقوا النار على رعاة من الأطفال في الخليل، وهجّروا (17) عائلة بدوية.
وتعرضت الأراضي الفلسطينية لـ(5) أنشطة استيطانية شملت تجريف أراض وإنشاء بؤر استيطانية ومصادرة أراضٍ لصالح توسيع مستوطنات في الضفة الغربية.
