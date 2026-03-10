The media observatory of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation recorded (1318) crimes by Israel against Palestinians during the period from March 3 to March 9, 2026, documenting (41) martyrs, including (15) in the Gaza Strip, in addition to retrieving (20) bodies and injuring (30). In the cities and villages of the West Bank, (6) martyrs and (59) injured were recorded, bringing the total number of Palestinians who fell between October 7, 2023, and March 9, 2026, to (73053) martyrs and (181413) injured.

In the West Bank and Jerusalem, the number of Israeli incursions reached (443), during which the occupation forces arrested (323) Palestinians, occupied (32) homes, and continued throughout the past week to prevent worshippers from reaching the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. They also prevented the Maghrib and Tarawih prayers in addition to Friday prayers, and closed the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, prohibiting prayer there.

The number of settler attacks on Palestinian villages and Bedouin communities over the past week reached (67), during which they killed two Palestinians and injured three. They also fired at child shepherds in Hebron and displaced (17) Bedouin families.

The Palestinian territories were subjected to (5) settlement activities that included land leveling, the establishment of settlement outposts, and the confiscation of land to expand settlements in the West Bank.