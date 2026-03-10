وجّه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تحذيرًا شديد اللهجة إلى إيران، متوعدًا برد عسكري «أكثر قسوة» في حال أقدمت طهران على تعطيل تدفق النفط عبر مضيق هرمز، أحد أهم الممرات الحيوية لتجارة الطاقة في العالم.

وجاء التصعيد بعد تصريحات لـ «الحرس الثوري» الإيراني أكدت فيها طهران أنها لن تسمح بتصدير «لتر واحد من النفط» من المنطقة إذا استمرت الهجمات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية.

رسالة نارية عبر «تروث سوشال»

وفي منشور على منصة Truth Social، قال ترمب إن أي محاولة إيرانية لوقف تدفق النفط عبر المضيق ستقابل برد أمريكي «أقوى بعشرين ضعفًا مما تلقته إيران حتى الآن».

وأضاف ملوّحًا بتصعيد واسع: «سنستهدف مواقع يسهل تدميرها، ما سيجعل من المستحيل عمليًا إعادة بناء إيران كدولة مرة أخرى. سيحل عليها الموت والنار والغضب.. لكنني آمل ألا نصل إلى ذلك».

تأكيد على حماية إمدادات الطاقة

وشدد ترمب على أن إمدادات النفط العالمية ستكون أكثر أمانًا على المدى البعيد من دون تهديد السفن أو الطائرات المسيّرة أو الصواريخ الإيرانية، مؤكدًا أن واشنطن تسعى إلى إنهاء التهديدات التي تواجه الملاحة في المنطقة.

وقال إن النظام الإيراني ووكلاءه نفذوا خلال السنوات الماضية هجمات على مئات السفن التجارية، مضيفًا أن الولايات المتحدة «تضع حدًا لهذا التهديد نهائيًا»، وهو ما قد ينعكس على انخفاض أسعار النفط للمستهلكين الأمريكيين.

إجراءات أمريكية لحماية الناقلات

وكشف ترمب عن خطوات مؤقتة لتأمين حركة النفط، بينها تقديم الولايات المتحدة تأمينًا ضد المخاطر السياسية لناقلات النفط العاملة في الخليج، إضافة إلى تخفيف بعض العقوبات المرتبطة بالنفط للمساعدة في خفض الأسعار.

كما أكد أن البحرية الأمريكية وشركاءها قد يباشرون مرافقة ناقلات النفط عبر المضيق إذا استدعت الحاجة.

شرط إيراني مثير للجدل

في المقابل، أعلن «الحرس الثوري» الإيراني شرطًا للسماح بحرية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، يتمثل في طرد السفيرين الأمريكي والإسرائيلي، ما يعكس تصاعد التوترات في واحد من أكثر الممرات البحرية حساسية في العالم.