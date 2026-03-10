وجّه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تحذيرًا شديد اللهجة إلى إيران، متوعدًا برد عسكري «أكثر قسوة» في حال أقدمت طهران على تعطيل تدفق النفط عبر مضيق هرمز، أحد أهم الممرات الحيوية لتجارة الطاقة في العالم.
وجاء التصعيد بعد تصريحات لـ «الحرس الثوري» الإيراني أكدت فيها طهران أنها لن تسمح بتصدير «لتر واحد من النفط» من المنطقة إذا استمرت الهجمات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية.
رسالة نارية عبر «تروث سوشال»
وفي منشور على منصة Truth Social، قال ترمب إن أي محاولة إيرانية لوقف تدفق النفط عبر المضيق ستقابل برد أمريكي «أقوى بعشرين ضعفًا مما تلقته إيران حتى الآن».
وأضاف ملوّحًا بتصعيد واسع: «سنستهدف مواقع يسهل تدميرها، ما سيجعل من المستحيل عمليًا إعادة بناء إيران كدولة مرة أخرى. سيحل عليها الموت والنار والغضب.. لكنني آمل ألا نصل إلى ذلك».
تأكيد على حماية إمدادات الطاقة
وشدد ترمب على أن إمدادات النفط العالمية ستكون أكثر أمانًا على المدى البعيد من دون تهديد السفن أو الطائرات المسيّرة أو الصواريخ الإيرانية، مؤكدًا أن واشنطن تسعى إلى إنهاء التهديدات التي تواجه الملاحة في المنطقة.
وقال إن النظام الإيراني ووكلاءه نفذوا خلال السنوات الماضية هجمات على مئات السفن التجارية، مضيفًا أن الولايات المتحدة «تضع حدًا لهذا التهديد نهائيًا»، وهو ما قد ينعكس على انخفاض أسعار النفط للمستهلكين الأمريكيين.
إجراءات أمريكية لحماية الناقلات
وكشف ترمب عن خطوات مؤقتة لتأمين حركة النفط، بينها تقديم الولايات المتحدة تأمينًا ضد المخاطر السياسية لناقلات النفط العاملة في الخليج، إضافة إلى تخفيف بعض العقوبات المرتبطة بالنفط للمساعدة في خفض الأسعار.
كما أكد أن البحرية الأمريكية وشركاءها قد يباشرون مرافقة ناقلات النفط عبر المضيق إذا استدعت الحاجة.
شرط إيراني مثير للجدل
في المقابل، أعلن «الحرس الثوري» الإيراني شرطًا للسماح بحرية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، يتمثل في طرد السفيرين الأمريكي والإسرائيلي، ما يعكس تصاعد التوترات في واحد من أكثر الممرات البحرية حساسية في العالم.
U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran, threatening a "more severe" military response if Tehran disrupts the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most vital energy trade routes.
The escalation came after statements from the Iranian "Revolutionary Guard" in which Tehran asserted that it would not allow "a single liter of oil" to be exported from the region if U.S. and Israeli attacks continued.
A fiery message via "Truth Social"
In a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump stated that any Iranian attempt to halt the flow of oil through the strait would be met with a U.S. response "twenty times stronger than what Iran has received so far."
He added, hinting at a broad escalation: "We will target sites that are easy to destroy, making it practically impossible to rebuild Iran as a state again. Death, fire, and fury will come upon it... but I hope we do not reach that point."
Emphasis on protecting energy supplies
Trump emphasized that global oil supplies would be safer in the long run without the threat of Iranian ships, drones, or missiles, asserting that Washington aims to end the threats facing navigation in the region.
He stated that the Iranian regime and its proxies have carried out attacks on hundreds of commercial ships over the past years, adding that the United States "is putting an end to this threat once and for all," which could reflect in lower oil prices for American consumers.
U.S. measures to protect tankers
Trump revealed temporary steps to secure oil movement, including the United States providing political risk insurance for oil tankers operating in the Gulf, in addition to easing some oil-related sanctions to help lower prices.
He also confirmed that the U.S. Navy and its partners may begin escorting oil tankers through the strait if necessary.
Controversial Iranian condition
In contrast, the Iranian "Revolutionary Guard" announced a condition for allowing freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, which involves expelling the American and Israeli ambassadors, reflecting the rising tensions in one of the world's most sensitive maritime corridors.