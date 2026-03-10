U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran, threatening a "more severe" military response if Tehran disrupts the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most vital energy trade routes.

The escalation came after statements from the Iranian "Revolutionary Guard" in which Tehran asserted that it would not allow "a single liter of oil" to be exported from the region if U.S. and Israeli attacks continued.

A fiery message via "Truth Social"

In a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump stated that any Iranian attempt to halt the flow of oil through the strait would be met with a U.S. response "twenty times stronger than what Iran has received so far."

He added, hinting at a broad escalation: "We will target sites that are easy to destroy, making it practically impossible to rebuild Iran as a state again. Death, fire, and fury will come upon it... but I hope we do not reach that point."

Emphasis on protecting energy supplies

Trump emphasized that global oil supplies would be safer in the long run without the threat of Iranian ships, drones, or missiles, asserting that Washington aims to end the threats facing navigation in the region.

He stated that the Iranian regime and its proxies have carried out attacks on hundreds of commercial ships over the past years, adding that the United States "is putting an end to this threat once and for all," which could reflect in lower oil prices for American consumers.

U.S. measures to protect tankers

Trump revealed temporary steps to secure oil movement, including the United States providing political risk insurance for oil tankers operating in the Gulf, in addition to easing some oil-related sanctions to help lower prices.

He also confirmed that the U.S. Navy and its partners may begin escorting oil tankers through the strait if necessary.

Controversial Iranian condition

In contrast, the Iranian "Revolutionary Guard" announced a condition for allowing freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, which involves expelling the American and Israeli ambassadors, reflecting the rising tensions in one of the world's most sensitive maritime corridors.