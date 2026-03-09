تحولت محاولة سرقة في أحد شوارع منطقة الهرم بمحافظة الجيزة المصرية إلى جريمة مأساوية، بعدما لقي شاب مصرعه أثناء محاولته الدفاع عن طالبة تعرضت للسرقة على يد شخصين.

وبحسب ما أفادت به الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية، تلقت مديرية أمن الجيزة بلاغاً يفيد بمقتل شاب في منطقة الهرم. وعلى الفور انتقلت قوة من رجال المباحث لإجراء التحريات وكشف ملابسات الواقعة.

وكشفت التحقيقات أن طالبة تعرضت لمحاولة سرقة في أحد الشوارع على يد عاطلين. وأثناء وقوع الحادثة تدخل شاب وصديقه للدفاع عنها ومنع المتهمين من سرقتها.

وتطور الموقف سريعاً إلى مشاجرة انتهت بإصابة الشاب إصابات قاتلة أودت بحياته في موقع الحادثة، وسط صدمة الأهالي الذين شهدوا الواقعة.

وبعد تكثيف التحريات وتحديد هوية المتهمين، تمكنت قوات المباحث من القبض عليهما، واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية بحقهما.

وتم تحرير محضر بالواقعة، فيما باشرت النيابة المختصة التحقيقات لكشف ملابسات الجريمة كاملة.