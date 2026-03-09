An attempted robbery in one of the streets of the Al-Haram area in Giza, Egypt, turned into a tragic crime after a young man lost his life while trying to defend a student who was being robbed by two individuals.

According to what the Egyptian security authorities reported, the Giza Security Directorate received a notification about the murder of a young man in the Al-Haram area. Immediately, a force of detectives was dispatched to conduct investigations and uncover the circumstances of the incident.

Investigations revealed that a student was subjected to an attempted robbery in one of the streets by two unemployed individuals. During the incident, a young man and his friend intervened to defend her and prevent the suspects from stealing from her.

The situation quickly escalated into a brawl that ended with the young man sustaining fatal injuries that led to his death at the scene of the incident, amidst the shock of the locals who witnessed the event.

After intensifying the investigations and identifying the suspects, the police forces managed to arrest them and take legal action against them.

A report was filed regarding the incident, while the competent prosecution began investigations to uncover the full circumstances of the crime.