في عملية سطو مسلح جريئة وسريعة الإيقاع، نجحت عصابة مكونة من 7 أشخاص ملثمين في الاستيلاء على مبلغ يُقدر بنحو 20 مليون ليرة تركية ما يعادل نصف مليون دولار أمريكي تقريبا حسب سعر الصرف الحالي وذلك خلال أقل من 60 ثانية فقط.

وقعت الحادثة في الساعات الأولى من صباح يوم الاثنين داخل موقف السيارات المغلق التابع لمركز كويومجوكنت التجاري في منطقة بهجة لي إيفلر بإسطنبول، والذي يُعتبر من أبرز مراكز تجارة الذهب والمجوهرات في تركيا، حيث يضم مئات المحلات والشركات المتخصصة في السبائك والمصوغات، ويشهد حركة نقل نقدي وذهب كبيرة يومياً.

ووفقاً لتسجيلات كاميرات المراقبة الأمنية التي انتشرت على نطاق واسع، وصلت مجموعة الملثمين وهم يحملون أسلحة رشاشة طويلة النصل بسياراتهم مباشرة إلى مدخل الموقف المغلق.

وبسرعة خاطفة، وجهوا أسلحتهم نحو الأشخاص الموجودين عند البوابة لمنعهم من التدخل أو إثارة الإنذار، ثم توجهوا نحو المكان الذي كان يُحفظ فيه المبلغ النقدي داخل سيارة نقل أو منطقة تخزين مؤقتة للتجار.

وفي أقل من دقيقة واحدة، تمكنوا من تحميل أكياس تحتوي على المبلغ النقدي الضخم إلى مركباتهم، ثم انسحبوا بسرعة فائقة من المكان دون إطلاق أي رصاص أو مواجهة مباشرة مع حراس الأمن أو الشرطة.

ويعد مركز كويومجوكنت من أكثر المناطق التجارية حساسية في إسطنبول، حيث تتم فيه يومياً صفقات بملايين الليرات، وغالباً ما يتم نقل مبالغ نقدية كبيرة بين التجار والمصارف أو شركات النقل المدرعة في ساعات الصباح الباكر قبل فتح المحلات رسمياً.

وشهد المركز في السنوات الأخيرة عدة حوادث سطو مشابهة، مما يثير تساؤلات حول وجود تسريب معلومات داخلي أو نقص في التنسيق الأمني.