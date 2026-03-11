In a bold and fast-paced armed robbery, a gang of 7 masked individuals succeeded in seizing an amount estimated at around 20 million Turkish lira, equivalent to approximately half a million US dollars at the current exchange rate, all within less than 60 seconds.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning inside the closed parking lot of the Koyumcu Kent shopping center in the Bahçelievler district of Istanbul, which is considered one of the prominent centers for gold and jewelry trade in Turkey, housing hundreds of shops and companies specializing in bullion and jewelry, and witnessing significant cash and gold transactions daily.

According to widely circulated security camera footage, the group of masked individuals arrived with long-barreled assault rifles in their vehicles directly at the entrance of the closed parking lot.

In a swift manner, they aimed their weapons at the individuals present at the gate to prevent them from intervening or triggering an alarm, then proceeded to the location where the cash amount was stored inside a transport vehicle or a temporary storage area for traders.

In less than one minute, they managed to load bags containing the massive cash amount into their vehicles, then quickly withdrew from the scene without firing any shots or having a direct confrontation with security guards or the police.

The Koyumcu Kent center is one of the most sensitive commercial areas in Istanbul, where millions of lira are traded daily, and large cash amounts are often transferred between traders and banks or armored transport companies in the early morning hours before the shops officially open.

The center has witnessed several similar robbery incidents in recent years, raising questions about the existence of internal information leaks or a lack of security coordination.