أعلنت وزارة الداخلية البحرينية، صباح (الثلاثاء)، وفاة امرأة بحرينية تبلغ من العمر 29 عامًا، جراء هجوم إيراني استهدف مبنى سكنيًا في العاصمة المنامة.

وكانت السلطات قد أفادت في وقت سابق بأن المبنى السكني تعرّض للقصف ضمن الهجمات الإيرانية التي طالت البحرين.

ويأتي ذلك بعد أن أعلنت وزارة الصحة البحرينية، صباح الاثنين، إصابة 32 شخصًا، بينهم عدد من الأطفال، في هجوم بطائرات مسيّرة استهدف جزيرة سترة جنوب المنامة.