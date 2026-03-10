The Bahraini Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday morning the death of a 29-year-old Bahraini woman as a result of an Iranian attack targeting a residential building in the capital, Manama.

Authorities had previously reported that the residential building was bombed as part of the Iranian attacks that have targeted Bahrain.

This comes after the Bahraini Ministry of Health announced on Monday morning that 32 people, including several children, were injured in a drone attack that targeted Sitra Island south of Manama.