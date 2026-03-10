أعلنت وزارة الداخلية البحرينية، صباح (الثلاثاء)، وفاة امرأة بحرينية تبلغ من العمر 29 عامًا، جراء هجوم إيراني استهدف مبنى سكنيًا في العاصمة المنامة.
وكانت السلطات قد أفادت في وقت سابق بأن المبنى السكني تعرّض للقصف ضمن الهجمات الإيرانية التي طالت البحرين.
ويأتي ذلك بعد أن أعلنت وزارة الصحة البحرينية، صباح الاثنين، إصابة 32 شخصًا، بينهم عدد من الأطفال، في هجوم بطائرات مسيّرة استهدف جزيرة سترة جنوب المنامة.
The Bahraini Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday morning the death of a 29-year-old Bahraini woman as a result of an Iranian attack targeting a residential building in the capital, Manama.
Authorities had previously reported that the residential building was bombed as part of the Iranian attacks that have targeted Bahrain.
This comes after the Bahraini Ministry of Health announced on Monday morning that 32 people, including several children, were injured in a drone attack that targeted Sitra Island south of Manama.