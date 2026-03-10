On behalf of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah participated (on Monday) in a meeting with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey, Armenia, the President of the European Council, and the President of the European Commission via video conference.

The meeting discussed the cowardly attacks that targeted several countries and the resulting harm to civilians, vital facilities, and diplomatic missions. It emphasized the European side's strategic and important relations with the participating countries and its full solidarity with them in these circumstances. Additionally, it addressed ways to work together to enhance security and stability regionally and internationally, protect civilians, fully respect international law and humanitarian law, and adhere to the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Attending the meeting were the Undersecretary for Multilateral International Affairs Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, the Director General of the General Administration for Asian Affairs Nasser Al-Ghanoum, and the Director of the European Union Department Talal Al-Anzi.