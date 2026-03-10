نيابةً عن ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، شارك وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، (الإثنين)، في الاجتماع مع قادة دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي والأردن ومصر والعراق وسورية ولبنان وتركيا وأرمينيا ورئيس المجلس الأوروبي ورئيس المفوضية الأوروبية، عبر الاتصال المرئي.

وناقش الاجتماع الاعتداءات الجبانة التي طالت عدداً من الدول وما نتج عنها من استهداف للمدنيين والمنشآت الحيوية والبعثات الدبلوماسية، وتأكيد الجانب الأوروبي على علاقاته الإستراتيجية والمهمة مع الدول المشاركة، وتضامنه الكامل معها في هذه الظروف، إضافة إلى مناقشة سبل العمل المشترك لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار إقليمياً ودولياً، وحماية المدنيين والاحترام التام لأحكام القانون الدولي والقانون الدولي الإنساني، والالتزام بمبادئ ميثاق الأمم المتحدة.

حضر الاجتماع وكيل الوزارة للشؤون الدولية المتعددة الدكتور عبدالرحمن الرسي، ومدير عام الإدارة العامة لشؤون الدول الآسيوية ناصر آل غنوم، ومدير إدارة الاتحاد الأوروبي طلال العنزي.