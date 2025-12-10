Okaz learned from its sources that in some schools in Jeddah, in-person classes have been converted today (Wednesday) to remote learning via the Madrasati platform, based on the authorities granted to school principals.

A number of students received a message this evening stating: "Dear guardian, in reference to the authority of the school principal in emergency situations and in order to ensure the safety of everyone, it has been decided to convert classes to remote learning via the Madrasati platform for tomorrow, Wednesday 19/06/1447."

The ministry had defined the powers of the school principal in situations that include temporary cases, such as emergency maintenance of facilities, power outages, or lack of water within the school for only one day, or the presence of danger to the safety of students inside the school or on the way to it, such as a fire or the collapse of part of the educational building, or evacuating the educational building due to contamination or leakage of hazardous materials that require decontamination for only one day.



It is worth noting that the province of Jeddah witnessed heavy rain on Tuesday, which necessitated converting classes to "remote" learning in all its schools, universities, and institutes, and various sectors mobilized efforts to remove the effects of the rain, as it was particularly heavy in its northern neighborhoods from the early hours of dawn, while the center and east of the province experienced rain in the afternoon.