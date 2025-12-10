علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها، أنه تم تحويل الدراسة الحضورية اليوم ( الأربعاء)، في بعض مدارس جدة، إلى دراسة (عن بُعد) عبر منصة مدرستي، وذلك بناءً الصلاحيات الممنوحة لمديري ومديرات المدارس.
وتلقى عدد من الطلاب مساء اليوم رسالة تنص على:" عزيزي ولي الأمر إشارة الى صلاحية مديرة المدرسة في الحالات الطارئة وحرصا على سلامة الجميع تقرر تحويل الدراسة لتكون عن بعد عبر منصة مدرستي ليوم غد الأربعاء19/06/1447 "
وكانت الوزارة حددت صلاحيات مدير المدرسة في حالات تتمثل في الحالات المؤقتة، مثل الصيانة الطارئة للمرافق، أو انقطاع التيار الكهربائي، أو عدم توفر المياه داخل المدرسة لمدة يوم واحد فقط، أو وجود خطورة على سلامة الطلاب داخل المدرسة أو في الطريق إليها مثل الحريق أو انهيار جزء من المبنى التعليمي، أو إخلاء المبنى التعليمي لوجود تلوث أو تسرب لمواد خطرة تحتاج للتطهير لمدة يوم واحد فقط.
يذكر أن محافظة جدة شهدت( الثلاثاء) أمطاراً غزيرة شاملة، استدعت تحويل الدراسة «عن بُعد» في مدارسها وجامعاتها ومعاهدها كافة، واستنفرت القطاعات جهودها لإزالة آثار الأمطار، إذ كانت شديدة الغزارة على أحيائها الشمالية منذ الساعات الأولى من فجر اليوم، فيما شهد وسط المحافظة وشرقها أمطاراً ظهراً.
Okaz learned from its sources that in some schools in Jeddah, in-person classes have been converted today (Wednesday) to remote learning via the Madrasati platform, based on the authorities granted to school principals.
A number of students received a message this evening stating: "Dear guardian, in reference to the authority of the school principal in emergency situations and in order to ensure the safety of everyone, it has been decided to convert classes to remote learning via the Madrasati platform for tomorrow, Wednesday 19/06/1447."
The ministry had defined the powers of the school principal in situations that include temporary cases, such as emergency maintenance of facilities, power outages, or lack of water within the school for only one day, or the presence of danger to the safety of students inside the school or on the way to it, such as a fire or the collapse of part of the educational building, or evacuating the educational building due to contamination or leakage of hazardous materials that require decontamination for only one day.
It is worth noting that the province of Jeddah witnessed heavy rain on Tuesday, which necessitated converting classes to "remote" learning in all its schools, universities, and institutes, and various sectors mobilized efforts to remove the effects of the rain, as it was particularly heavy in its northern neighborhoods from the early hours of dawn, while the center and east of the province experienced rain in the afternoon.