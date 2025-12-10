علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها، أنه تم تحويل الدراسة الحضورية اليوم ( الأربعاء)، في بعض مدارس جدة، إلى دراسة (عن بُعد) عبر منصة مدرستي، وذلك بناءً الصلاحيات الممنوحة لمديري ومديرات المدارس.
وتلقى عدد من الطلاب مساء اليوم رسالة تنص على:" عزيزي ولي الأمر إشارة الى صلاحية مديرة المدرسة في الحالات الطارئة وحرصا على سلامة الجميع تقرر تحويل الدراسة لتكون عن بعد عبر منصة مدرستي ليوم غد الأربعاء19/06/1447 "

وكانت الوزارة حددت صلاحيات مدير المدرسة في حالات تتمثل في الحالات المؤقتة، مثل الصيانة الطارئة للمرافق، أو انقطاع التيار الكهربائي، أو عدم توفر المياه داخل المدرسة لمدة يوم واحد فقط، أو وجود خطورة على سلامة الطلاب داخل المدرسة أو في الطريق إليها مثل الحريق أو انهيار جزء من المبنى التعليمي، أو إخلاء المبنى التعليمي لوجود تلوث أو تسرب لمواد خطرة تحتاج للتطهير لمدة يوم واحد فقط.


يذكر أن محافظة جدة شهدت( الثلاثاء) أمطاراً غزيرة شاملة، استدعت تحويل الدراسة «عن بُعد» في مدارسها وجامعاتها ومعاهدها كافة، واستنفرت القطاعات جهودها لإزالة آثار الأمطار، إذ كانت شديدة الغزارة على أحيائها الشمالية منذ الساعات الأولى من فجر اليوم، فيما شهد وسط المحافظة وشرقها أمطاراً ظهراً.