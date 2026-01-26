شارك رئيس جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل، الدكتور فهد بن أحمد الحربي، في ورشة عمل متخصصة بعنوان «إستراتيجية وحوكمة الاستثمار في الجامعات السعودية»، نظمها صندوق التعليم العالي الجامعي، على هامش منتدى الاستثمار في التعليم والتدريب، بمشاركة نخبة من الخبراء والمتخصصين في مجالات الاستثمار والحوكمة.

وركزت الورشة على عدد من المحاور الرئيسية، من بينها استعراض أفضل الممارسات الاستثمارية في المملكة، وحوكمة الصناديق الاستثمارية ومعايير نجاحها، إضافة إلى آليات إدارة استثمارات قطاع التعليم العالي، والتحديات التشغيلية والتنظيمية التي تواجه هذا القطاع.

رئيس جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل الدكتور فهد بن أحمد الحربي.

كما ناقش المشاركون النماذج المقترحة لمنظومة الاستثمار الجامعي، وأهمية تجميع الموارد وتأسيس جهة استثمارية مركزية تسهم في رفع الكفاءة وتحقيق الاستدامة، إلى جانب استعراض الأبعاد المالية والاقتصادية والاجتماعية المترتبة على تحول المنظومة الاستثمارية.

واختتمت الورشة بنقاش موسع حول مؤشرات قياس نجاح التحول في منظومة الاستثمار الجامعي، ودورها في دعم الجامعات وتمكينها من تعظيم مواردها الذاتية، بما يعزز الاستدامة المالية ويرتقي بجودة المخرجات التعليمية والبحثية، انسجاماً مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.