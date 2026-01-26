The President of Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University, Dr. Fahd bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, participated in a specialized workshop titled "Strategy and Governance of Investment in Saudi Universities," organized by the Higher Education Fund, on the sidelines of the Education and Training Investment Forum, with the participation of a select group of experts and specialists in the fields of investment and governance.

The workshop focused on several key themes, including reviewing best investment practices in the Kingdom, the governance of investment funds and their success criteria, in addition to mechanisms for managing investments in the higher education sector, and the operational and regulatory challenges facing this sector.

رئيس جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل الدكتور فهد بن أحمد الحربي.

Participants also discussed proposed models for the university investment system, the importance of resource aggregation, and the establishment of a central investment entity that contributes to enhancing efficiency and achieving sustainability, along with reviewing the financial, economic, and social dimensions resulting from the transformation of the investment system.

The workshop concluded with an extensive discussion on the indicators for measuring the success of the transformation in the university investment system, and its role in supporting universities and enabling them to maximize their own resources, thereby enhancing financial sustainability and improving the quality of educational and research outputs, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.